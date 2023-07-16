|Miami
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muntcastle ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cowser cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mateo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|300
|200
|00x
|—
|5
E_Wendle (4). LOB_Miami 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cooper (11), Gurriel (11), Segura (5), Myers (2), Henderson (12), Rutschman (15). HR_Santander (17). SF_Henderson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Okert L,3-1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Soriano
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Brazoban
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cueto
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Bradish W,6-4
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Baker
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bazardo
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Coulombe S,1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Soriano pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Bradish (Wendle), Soriano 2 (Cowser,Frazier).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:44. A_30,761 (45,971).
