MiamiBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35484Totals29554
Arraez 2b5000Henderson ss-3b3111
Soler rf4000Rutschman dh4111
Fortes c0000Santander rf3112
Cooper dh4120Hays lf4010
Gurriel 1b4110O'Hearn 1b3000
De La Cruz lf4000Muntcastle ph-1b1000
Segura 3b4112Urías 3b-2b3100
Wendle ss3000Cowser cf2100
Stallings c2000Frazier 2b2000
Berti ph-rf2111Mateo ph-ss1000
Myers cf3031McCann c3010

Miami0000000044
Baltimore30020000x5

E_Wendle (4). LOB_Miami 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cooper (11), Gurriel (11), Segura (5), Myers (2), Henderson (12), Rutschman (15). HR_Santander (17). SF_Henderson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Okert L,3-11-343300
Soriano302013
Brazoban2-300000
Cueto310011
Scott100011
Baltimore
Bradish W,6-471-330018
Baker2-300000
Bazardo1-333300
Coulombe S,1-32-321100

Soriano pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Bradish (Wendle), Soriano 2 (Cowser,Frazier).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:44. A_30,761 (45,971).

