BaltimoreChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals356146Totals31333
Hays lf4130Tauchman cf3111
Rutschman c5011Hoerner 2b4000
Santander dh5121Suzuki rf4000
O'Hearn rf-1b4220Happ lf3000
Hicks cf3120Swanson ss4010
Urías 3b3012Bellinger 1b4100
Frazier 2b4111Morel dh4112
Lester 1b1000Amaya c2000
McKenna ph-rf2010Mastrobuoni pr0000
Mateo ss4011Barnhart c1000
Madrigal 3b2000

Baltimore0002030016
Chicago1002000003

E_O'Hearn (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Baltimore 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Hays (19), Hicks (3), Rutschman (11). HR_Santander (10), Tauchman (1), Morel (13). SB_Hicks (2), Tauchman (3), Madrigal (4), Mastrobuoni (6). SF_Urías (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Kremer W,8-3533127
Coulombe H,13100001
Baumann H,42-300002
Cano H,1611-300000
Bautista S,19-23100001
Chicago
Taillon L,2-551-384421
Kay1-331100
Fulmer1-300000
Wesneski331102

HBP_Taillon (Hays), Baumann 2 (Amaya,Madrigal).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:46. A_40,121 (41,363).

