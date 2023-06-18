|Baltimore
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|31
|3
|3
|3
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn rf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lester 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|203
|001
|—
|6
|Chicago
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
E_O'Hearn (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Baltimore 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Hays (19), Hicks (3), Rutschman (11). HR_Santander (10), Tauchman (1), Morel (13). SB_Hicks (2), Tauchman (3), Madrigal (4), Mastrobuoni (6). SF_Urías (1).
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Taillon (Hays), Baumann 2 (Amaya,Madrigal).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:46. A_40,121 (41,363).
