BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3469666
Mullins cf511200.259
Rutschman c411011.240
Mancini dh211130.272
2-Vavra pr-dh000000---
Santander rf413201.251
Nevin 3b000000.204
Mountcastle 1b400101.254
Hays lf501001.263
Urías 3b200020.258
1-McKenna pr-rf010000.247
Odor 2b411001.201
Mateo ss401001.214

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31272211
India 2b412001.240
Drury 3b401001.271
Pham lf300012.243
Votto 1b411200.211
K.Farmer ss300001.252
Moustakas dh200002.210
a-Solano ph-dh200001.323
Reynolds rf401003.264
Senzel cf300000.250
Papierski c202010.163

Baltimore000002004_690
Cincinnati200000000_270

a-struck out for Moustakas in the 6th.

1-ran for Urías in the 9th. 2-ran for Mancini in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), off Minor; Votto (9), off Bradish. RBIs_Santander 2 (54), Mullins 2 (42), Mancini (41), Mountcastle (49), Votto 2 (36). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor, Mullins); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Votto. GIDP_Hays, Senzel, Votto.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle; Odor, Urías, Mountcastle); Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Votto).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish552207817.01
Krehbiel2-300010232.41
Pérez100012181.26
Tate, W, 2-311-320000132.22
López100002111.68
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor51-342234846.31
Kuhnel100000135.87
Sanmartin2-310000157.41
Gibaut110011205.79
B.Farmer, L, 0-11-334420196.20
Moreta2-30000186.23

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0, Tate 1-0, Moreta 2-1. HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).

