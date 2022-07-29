BaltimoreCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34696Totals31272
Mullins cf5112India 2b4120
Rutschman c4110Drury 3b4010
Mancini dh2111Pham lf3000
Vavra pr-dh0000Votto 1b4112
Santander rf4132K.Farmer ss3000
Nevin 3b0000Moustakas dh2000
Mountcastle 1b4001Solano ph-dh2000
Hays lf5010Reynolds rf4010
Urías 3b2000Senzel cf3000
McKenna pr-rf0100Papierski c2020
Odor 2b4110
Mateo ss4010

Baltimore0000020046
Cincinnati2000000002

DP_Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), Votto (9). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Bradish552207
Krehbiel2-300010
Pérez100012
Tate W,2-311-320000
López100002
Cincinnati
Minor51-342234
Kuhnel100000
Sanmartin2-310000
Gibaut110011
B.Farmer L,0-11-334420
Moreta2-300001

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kuhnel pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).

