|Baltimore
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Solano ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|004
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), Votto (9). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bradish
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Krehbiel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tate W,2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Minor
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kuhnel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanmartin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B.Farmer L,0-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Moreta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kuhnel pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).
