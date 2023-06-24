SeattleBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38484Totals346116
Crawford ss5121Mullins dh4100
Rodríguez cf5131Rutschman c4000
France 1b5000Santander rf4142
Hernández rf4000McKenna rf1112
Kelenic lf3000O'Hearn 1b4010
Suárez 3b4000Hays lf4000
Raleigh c4010Henderson ss-3b4120
Ford dh4222Hicks cf4111
Wong 2b4000Urías 3b-2b2000
Frazier 2b3121
Mateo pr-ss0000

Seattle00200100104
Baltimore01101100026

DP_Seattle 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 6. 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Ford 2 (6), Crawford (5), Rodríguez (13), Santander (13), Hicks (4), McKenna (2). SB_Henderson (5), Rodríguez (17), Frazier (7), Kelenic (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Miller41-363334
Brash110000
Speier2-311111
Muñoz2-310001
Adcock11-310001
Sewald100010
Topa L,1-31-312100
Baltimore
Kremer753315
Cano H,182-320000
Coulombe H,151-300000
Bautista BS,20-25111102
Baumann W,5-0100002

Brash pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:14. A_32,884 (45,971).

