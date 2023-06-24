|Seattle
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mullins dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Henderson ss-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mateo pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|002
|001
|001
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|011
|011
|000
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 6. 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Ford 2 (6), Crawford (5), Rodríguez (13), Santander (13), Hicks (4), McKenna (2). SB_Henderson (5), Rodríguez (17), Frazier (7), Kelenic (9).
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brash pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:14. A_32,884 (45,971).
