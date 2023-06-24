|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Ford dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|5
|7
|Mullins dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|McKenna rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Henderson ss-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Urías 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Seattle
|002
|001
|001
|0_4
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|011
|000
|2_6
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 6. 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Ford (5), off Kremer; Crawford (5), off Kremer; Rodríguez (13), off Kremer; Ford (6), off Bautista; Santander (13), off Miller; Hicks (4), off Speier; McKenna (2), off Topa. RBIs_Ford 2 (8), Crawford (25), Rodríguez (41), Frazier (33), Santander 2 (45), Hicks (11), McKenna 2 (10). SB_Henderson (5), Rodríguez (17), Frazier (7), Kelenic (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France 2, Suárez, Kelenic); Baltimore 1 (O'Hearn). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Rutschman.
DP_Seattle 2 (Suárez, Crawford, France; Raleigh, France, Raleigh).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|95
|3.88
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.82
|Speier
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.73
|Muñoz
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Adcock
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.67
|Topa, L, 1-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.34
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|87
|4.50
|Cano, H, 18
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.95
|Coulombe, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.45
|Bautista, BS, 20-25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|1.26
|Baumann, W, 5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.23
Inherited runners-scored_Brash 2-1, Adcock 1-0, Coulombe 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:14. A_32,884 (45,971).
