SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3848419
Crawford ss512100.243
Rodríguez cf513102.243
France 1b500002.276
Hernández rf400001.256
Kelenic lf300010.251
Suárez 3b400001.221
Raleigh c401001.227
Ford dh422200.182
Wong 2b400002.164

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34611657
Mullins dh410011.258
Rutschman c400012.265
Santander rf414200.271
McKenna rf111200.250
O'Hearn 1b401001.327
Hays lf400002.318
Henderson ss-3b412000.244
Hicks cf411100.306
Urías 3b-2b200020.259
Frazier 2b312111.227
1-Mateo pr-ss000000.221

Seattle0020010010_480
Baltimore0110110002_6110

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 6. 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Ford (5), off Kremer; Crawford (5), off Kremer; Rodríguez (13), off Kremer; Ford (6), off Bautista; Santander (13), off Miller; Hicks (4), off Speier; McKenna (2), off Topa. RBIs_Ford 2 (8), Crawford (25), Rodríguez (41), Frazier (33), Santander 2 (45), Hicks (11), McKenna 2 (10). SB_Henderson (5), Rodríguez (17), Frazier (7), Kelenic (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France 2, Suárez, Kelenic); Baltimore 1 (O'Hearn). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Rutschman.

DP_Seattle 2 (Suárez, Crawford, France; Raleigh, France, Raleigh).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller41-363334953.88
Brash110000113.82
Speier2-311111192.73
Muñoz2-310001130.00
Adcock11-310001140.00
Sewald100010152.67
Topa, L, 1-31-31210073.34
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer753315874.50
Cano, H, 182-320000160.95
Coulombe, H, 151-30000012.45
Bautista, BS, 20-25111102161.26
Baumann, W, 5-0100002104.23

Inherited runners-scored_Brash 2-1, Adcock 1-0, Coulombe 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:14. A_32,884 (45,971).

