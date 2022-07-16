BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3768618
Mullins cf410011.260
Mancini dh500002.281
Mountcastle 1b501200.270
Santander lf411000.238
McKenna lf000000.253
Hays rf410002.267
Urías 2b-3b412100.255
Nevin 3b201100.191
a-Rutschman ph-c111200.215
Chirinos c200001.162
b-Odor ph-2b200001.198
Mateo ss412001.204

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38410248
Díaz dh400000.294
B.Lowe 2b432011.221
Ramírez rf301000.329
Phillips cf000000.144
Choi 1b501101.278
Arozarena lf412110.251
J.Lowe cf-rf401012.197
Paredes 3b401011.231
Walls ss502001.176
Bethancourt c400002.244
c-L.Raley ph100000.059

Baltimore01001001012_680
Tampa Bay10200000010_4100

a-homered for Nevin in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 11th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Santander (11), Urías 2 (12), J.Lowe (10), Walls (11). 3B_Mateo (4). HR_Rutschman (5), off Adam; Arozarena (11), off Kremer. RBIs_Urías (30), Nevin (15), Rutschman 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (46), Arozarena (41), Choi (41). SB_Arozarena (19), Mullins (19). CS_Mateo (4), Arozarena (8), Odor (1). SF_Rutschman. S_Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Chirinos); Tampa Bay 6 (L.Raley, Arozarena, Paredes 2, J.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Hays, Urías, Choi, Ramírez. GIDP_Chirinos, Choi, Arozarena, Díaz.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Urías, Mountcastle; Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Choi).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer483302792.59
Voth21-310012413.42
Akin10000092.26
Tate2-300020172.51
López, W, 4-5211003231.62
Pérez, H, 142-300011171.45
Krehbiel, S, 1-11-30000052.25
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough51-352204655.49
Wisler, H, 712-300000162.36
Adam, BS, 3-4111101141.45
Thompson10000294.26
Poche101001112.35
Bard, L, 1-1122210252.70

Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0. HBP_Kremer (Ramírez), Thompson (Santander), López (Díaz). WP_Kremer(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:51. A_19,886 (25,000).

