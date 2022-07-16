|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|1
|8
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|a-Rutschman ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|b-Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|2
|4
|8
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|c-L.Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|010
|12_6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|000
|10_4
|10
|0
a-homered for Nevin in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 11th.
LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Santander (11), Urías 2 (12), J.Lowe (10), Walls (11). 3B_Mateo (4). HR_Rutschman (5), off Adam; Arozarena (11), off Kremer. RBIs_Urías (30), Nevin (15), Rutschman 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (46), Arozarena (41), Choi (41). SB_Arozarena (19), Mullins (19). CS_Mateo (4), Arozarena (8), Odor (1). SF_Rutschman. S_Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Chirinos); Tampa Bay 6 (L.Raley, Arozarena, Paredes 2, J.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.
Runners moved up_Hays, Urías, Choi, Ramírez. GIDP_Chirinos, Choi, Arozarena, Díaz.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Urías, Mountcastle; Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|79
|2.59
|Voth
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|3.42
|Akin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.26
|Tate
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.51
|López, W, 4-5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.62
|Pérez, H, 14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.45
|Krehbiel, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|65
|5.49
|Wisler, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.36
|Adam, BS, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.45
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.26
|Poche
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.35
|Bard, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0. HBP_Kremer (Ramírez), Thompson (Santander), López (Díaz). WP_Kremer(2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:51. A_19,886 (25,000).
