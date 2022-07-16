|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|2
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|010
|12
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|000
|10
|—
|4
DP_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Santander (11), Urías 2 (12), J.Lowe (10), Walls (11). 3B_Mateo (4). HR_Rutschman (5), Arozarena (11). SB_Arozarena (19), Mullins (19). SF_Rutschman (1). S_Phillips (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Kremer
|4
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Voth
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Akin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|López W,4-5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pérez H,14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Krehbiel S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Wisler H,7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam BS,3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bard L,1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Kremer (Ramírez), Thompson (Santander), López (Díaz). WP_Kremer(2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:51. A_19,886 (25,000).
