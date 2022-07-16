BaltimoreTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37686Totals384102
Mullins cf4100Díaz dh4000
Mancini dh5000B.Lowe 2b4320
Mountcastle 1b5012Ramírez rf3010
Santander lf4110Phillips cf0000
McKenna lf0000Choi 1b5011
Hays rf4100Arozarena lf4121
Urías 2b-3b4121J.Lowe cf-rf4010
Nevin 3b2011Paredes 3b4010
Rutschman ph-c1112Walls ss5020
Chirinos c2000Bethancourt c4000
Odor ph-2b2000L.Raley ph1000
Mateo ss4120

Baltimore010010010126
Tampa Bay102000000104

DP_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Santander (11), Urías 2 (12), J.Lowe (10), Walls (11). 3B_Mateo (4). HR_Rutschman (5), Arozarena (11). SB_Arozarena (19), Mullins (19). SF_Rutschman (1). S_Phillips (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Kremer483302
Voth21-310012
Akin100000
Tate2-300020
López W,4-5211003
Pérez H,142-300011
Krehbiel S,1-11-300000
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough51-352204
Wisler H,712-300000
Adam BS,3-4111101
Thompson100002
Poche101001
Bard L,1-1122210

Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Kremer (Ramírez), Thompson (Santander), López (Díaz). WP_Kremer(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:51. A_19,886 (25,000).

