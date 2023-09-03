|Baltimore
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Carroll rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Henderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Walker ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Westburg ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|220
|004
|000
|—
|8
|Arizona
|101
|020
|001
|—
|5
E_Thomas (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Baltimore 9, Arizona 5. 2B_O'Hearn (18), Westburg (12), Rutschman (23), Gurriel Jr. (29). HR_Gurriel Jr. (22), Carroll (24), Walker (30). SB_Santander (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Flaherty
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Coulombe W,5-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Gallen L,14-7
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Nelson
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Thompson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jarvis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:06. A_24,284 (48,359).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.