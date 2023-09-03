BaltimoreArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals408148Totals36594
Rutschman c4012Carroll rf5221
Henderson ss5122Marte 2b4011
Santander dh4110Gurriel Jr. lf4121
Mountcastle 1b4000Longoria dh3010
McKenna rf1000Thomas cf4000
O'Hearn rf-1b5122Smith 1b2000
Hicks lf3000Rivera ph-3b2000
Hays lf1000Peterson 3b2010
Mullins cf5131Walker ph-1b2111
Urías 3b4220Herrera c3000
Frazier 2b2120Moreno ph1000
Westburg ph-2b2111Perdomo ss4110

Baltimore2200040008
Arizona1010200015

E_Thomas (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Baltimore 9, Arizona 5. 2B_O'Hearn (18), Westburg (12), Rutschman (23), Gurriel Jr. (29). HR_Gurriel Jr. (22), Carroll (24), Walker (30). SB_Santander (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Flaherty42-364417
Coulombe W,5-111-300001
Pérez110001
López110001
Cano111100
Arizona
Gallen L,14-751-385514
Nelson033300
Thompson2-310000
Jarvis210032
Castro110002

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:06. A_24,284 (48,359).

