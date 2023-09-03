BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40814848
Rutschman c401210.274
Henderson ss512200.253
Santander dh411011.258
Mountcastle 1b400002.272
McKenna rf100001.261
O'Hearn rf-1b512200.300
Hicks lf300011.255
Hays lf100001.282
Mullins cf513101.251
Urías 3b422011.260
Frazier 2b212000.243
a-Westburg ph-2b211100.264

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36594110
Carroll rf522100.282
Marte 2b401101.274
Gurriel Jr. lf412101.254
Longoria dh301011.232
Thomas cf400001.241
Smith 1b200002.187
b-Rivera ph-3b200000.262
Peterson 3b201000.182
c-Walker ph-1b211100.271
Herrera c300002.202
d-Moreno ph100000.283
Perdomo ss411002.267

Baltimore220004000_8140
Arizona101020001_591

a-doubled for Frazier in the 6th. b-flied out for Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Peterson in the 6th. d-grounded out for Herrera in the 9th.

E_Thomas (1). LOB_Baltimore 9, Arizona 5. 2B_O'Hearn (18), Westburg (12), Rutschman (23), Gurriel Jr. (29). HR_Gurriel Jr. (22), off Flaherty; Carroll (24), off Flaherty; Walker (30), off Cano. RBIs_O'Hearn 2 (49), Henderson 2 (67), Mullins (61), Westburg (19), Rutschman 2 (66), Gurriel Jr. (71), Carroll (66), Marte (70), Walker (90). SB_Santander (4). CS_Rutschman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Westburg 2, Santander, Rutschman); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Rivera). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 12; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Henderson. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty42-364417856.66
Coulombe, W, 5-111-300001152.51
Pérez11000193.55
López11000180.00
Cano111100221.68
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 14-751-385514993.48
Nelson033300103.65
Thompson2-31000080.00
Jarvis210032493.21
Castro110002145.01

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Thompson 2-2. WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:06. A_24,284 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you