|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|4
|8
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|Henderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|O'Hearn rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Westburg ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Carroll rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|b-Rivera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|c-Walker ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|d-Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Baltimore
|220
|004
|000_8
|14
|0
|Arizona
|101
|020
|001_5
|9
|1
a-doubled for Frazier in the 6th. b-flied out for Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Peterson in the 6th. d-grounded out for Herrera in the 9th.
E_Thomas (1). LOB_Baltimore 9, Arizona 5. 2B_O'Hearn (18), Westburg (12), Rutschman (23), Gurriel Jr. (29). HR_Gurriel Jr. (22), off Flaherty; Carroll (24), off Flaherty; Walker (30), off Cano. RBIs_O'Hearn 2 (49), Henderson 2 (67), Mullins (61), Westburg (19), Rutschman 2 (66), Gurriel Jr. (71), Carroll (66), Marte (70), Walker (90). SB_Santander (4). CS_Rutschman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Westburg 2, Santander, Rutschman); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Rivera). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 12; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hicks, Henderson. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|85
|6.66
|Coulombe, W, 5-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.51
|Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.55
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Cano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|1.68
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 14-7
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|99
|3.48
|Nelson
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|3.65
|Thompson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Jarvis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|49
|3.21
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.01
Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Thompson 2-2. WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:06. A_24,284 (48,359).
