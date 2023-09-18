BaltimoreHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals418168Totals377107
Henderson 3b-ss5330Altuve 2b5122
Rutschman c4112Bregman 3b5000
O'Hearn 1b-lf5152Alvarez dh4000
Hays lf-rf4110Meyers pr0000
Mullins cf5124J.Abreu 1b4121
Hicks rf4010Tucker rf5121
Pérez p0000McCormick lf3111
McCann 1b0000Peña ss4111
Westburg 2b3000Dubón cf3100
Frazier ph-2b2000Maldonado c4121
Kjerstad dh-lf5020
Cano p0000
Mateo ss3110
Santander ph-3b1000

Baltimore0010202038
Houston1000041107

E_Santander (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 0. LOB_Baltimore 9, Houston 8. 2B_O'Hearn (21), Rutschman (26), Mullins (22), Altuve 2 (19), Tucker (33), J.Abreu (20). 3B_Henderson (9), Tucker (3). HR_Mullins (15), J.Abreu (16), Maldonado (14). SB_McCormick (19). SF_Rutschman (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Means541131
Fujinami BS,2-51-333300
Webb2-311111
Coulombe2-311110
Baumann W,10-111-311100
Pérez H,102-300000
Cano S,7-121-300001
Houston
Verlander683315
Montero BS,1-6142201
Neris H,28110003
Pressly L,3-5 BS,30-36133313

WP_Fujinami, Verlander, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:20. A_34,456 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you