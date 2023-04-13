OaklandBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34797Totals338128
Ruiz cf4232Mullins cf4010
Laureano rf5000Rutschman c5111
Rooker lf4225Mountcastle dh4111
Aguilar 1b3000Henderson 3b3210
Noda ph-1b0000Hays lf4230
Díaz 3b4000Frazier 2b4111
K.Smith ss3000Vavra rf3120
Peterson ph-2b1000O'Hearn 1b3023
Ca.Pérez dh4130Mateo ss3002
Capel pr-dh0000
Langeliers c3100
Allen 2b-ss3110

Oakland1032100007
Baltimore0340000018

DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Ruiz (4), Henderson (2). HR_Rooker 2 (3), Mountcastle (6), Rutschman (4). SB_Mateo (7), Mullins (6). SF_Rooker (1), Mateo (1), O'Hearn (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Oller21-387712
Martínez32-300015
Jiménez110000
Jackson120000
May L,2-2011100
Baltimore
Irvin456624
Voth231101
Baker100011
Coulombe110002
Bautista W,1-1100002

May pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Oller (Henderson), Irvin (Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_11,665 (45,971).

