|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|3
|10
|Ruiz cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Rooker lf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.333
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Noda ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|K.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|b-Peterson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Ca.Pérez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.615
|1-Capel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Allen 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.063
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|2
|7
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.373
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Henderson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Vavra rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.667
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Oakland
|103
|210
|000_7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|034
|000
|001_8
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Aguilar in the 7th. b- for K.Smith in the 7th.
1-ran for Ca.Pérez in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Ruiz (4), Henderson (2). HR_Rooker (2), off Irvin; Rooker (3), off Voth; Mountcastle (6), off Oller; Rutschman (4), off May. RBIs_Rooker 5 (9), Ruiz 2 (6), O'Hearn 3 (3), Mateo 2 (8), Mountcastle (19), Frazier (5), Rutschman (9). SB_Mateo (7), Mullins (6). CS_Noda (1). SF_Rooker, Mateo, O'Hearn.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Laureano 2); Baltimore 3 (Rutschman 2, Mullins). RISP_Oakland 2 for 6; Baltimore 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Laureano.
DP_Oakland 1 (Laureano, Langeliers, Laureano).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|2
|81
|9.00
|Martínez
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|49
|3.27
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.06
|Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|1.35
|May, L, 2-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9.64
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|4
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|80
|10.66
|Voth
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|9.00
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.68
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Bautista, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Martínez 2-1. HBP_Oller (Henderson), Irvin (Ruiz). PB_Langeliers (1).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:58. A_11,665 (45,971).
