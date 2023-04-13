OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34797310
Ruiz cf423200.293
Laureano rf500002.227
Rooker lf422502.333
Aguilar 1b300002.250
a-Noda ph-1b000010.200
Díaz 3b400000.143
K.Smith ss300002.133
b-Peterson ph-2b100000.237
Ca.Pérez dh413000.615
1-Capel pr-dh000000.250
Langeliers c310011.205
Allen 2b-ss311011.063

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33812827
Mullins cf401012.184
Rutschman c511100.373
Mountcastle dh411102.264
Henderson 3b321001.162
Hays lf423001.340
Frazier 2b411101.270
Vavra rf312010.231
O'Hearn 1b302300.667
Mateo ss300200.286

Oakland103210000_790
Baltimore034000001_8120

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Aguilar in the 7th. b- for K.Smith in the 7th.

1-ran for Ca.Pérez in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Ruiz (4), Henderson (2). HR_Rooker (2), off Irvin; Rooker (3), off Voth; Mountcastle (6), off Oller; Rutschman (4), off May. RBIs_Rooker 5 (9), Ruiz 2 (6), O'Hearn 3 (3), Mateo 2 (8), Mountcastle (19), Frazier (5), Rutschman (9). SB_Mateo (7), Mullins (6). CS_Noda (1). SF_Rooker, Mateo, O'Hearn.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Laureano 2); Baltimore 3 (Rutschman 2, Mullins). RISP_Oakland 2 for 6; Baltimore 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Laureano.

DP_Oakland 1 (Laureano, Langeliers, Laureano).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller21-387712819.00
Martínez32-300015493.27
Jiménez110000175.06
Jackson120000201.35
May, L, 2-201110029.64
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin4566248010.66
Voth231101319.00
Baker100011183.68
Coulombe110002190.00
Bautista, W, 1-1100002101.59

Inherited runners-scored_Martínez 2-1. HBP_Oller (Henderson), Irvin (Ruiz). PB_Langeliers (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_11,665 (45,971).

