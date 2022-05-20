|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|48
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|47
|8
|11
|6
|Díaz 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bruján pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McKenna pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Mateo ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|Nevin 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Paredes 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Walls 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Odor ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Mejía ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bemboom ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|000
|210
|0
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300
|210
|2
|—
|8
E_Yarbrough (1), Arozarena (2), Mateo 2 (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Phillips (2), Owings (2), Nevin (1). HR_Zunino (4), Odor (2). S_Urías (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Raley H,5
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Feyereisen BS,0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler BS,0-2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Thompson BS,2-4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Garza Jr. L,0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Wells
|4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Gillaspie
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Akin
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baker
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vespi W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Raley (Owings). WP_Raley, Akin.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.
T_4:22. A_15,127 (45,971).
