Tampa BayBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals486106Totals478116
Díaz 3b6011Mullins cf5120
Franco ss5000Hays lf5111
Ramírez dh5000Mancini dh4021
Bruján pr-dh1100McKenna pr-dh1000
Choi 1b6000Santander rf5012
Arozarena lf5140Mateo ss6000
Kiermaier cf6031Nevin 1b6220
Paredes 2b2100Urías 3b5210
Walls 2b2100Chirinos c4100
Zunino c3113Odor ph-2b2112
Mejía ph-c2000Owings 2b3010
Phillips rf5111Bemboom ph-c1000

Tampa Bay00003000021006
Baltimore00000030021028

E_Yarbrough (1), Arozarena (2), Mateo 2 (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Phillips (2), Owings (2), Nevin (1). HR_Zunino (4), Odor (2). S_Urías (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Beeks210011
Yarbrough462104
Raley H,51-301000
Feyereisen BS,0-12-310001
Adam100001
Poche100002
Wisler BS,0-2112120
Thompson BS,2-4211012
Garza Jr. L,0-11-312100
Baltimore
Wells42-323324
Gillaspie12-310000
Akin21-320002
Baker2-322100
Tate111000
Pérez2-310000
Vespi W,1-0210013

Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Raley (Owings). WP_Raley, Akin.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:22. A_15,127 (45,971).

