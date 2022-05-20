Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals48610639
Díaz 3b601100.281
Franco ss500010.263
Ramírez dh500000.301
2-Bruján pr-dh110001.107
Choi 1b600002.257
Arozarena lf514010.245
Kiermaier cf603102.219
Paredes 2b210010.259
Walls 2b210000.163
Zunino c311301.157
a-Mejía ph-c200000.283
Phillips rf511103.197

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals478116411
Mullins cf512011.256
Hays lf511111.284
Mancini dh402110.298
1-McKenna pr-dh100000.229
Santander rf501210.234
Mateo ss600002.226
Nevin 1b622001.233
Urías 3b521002.197
Chirinos c410001.139
b-Odor ph-2b211201.210
Owings 2b301002.140
c-Bemboom ph-c100000.115

Tampa Bay0000300002100_6102
Baltimore0000003002102_8112

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Zunino in the 10th. b-struck out for Chirinos in the 11th. c-grounded out for Owings in the 11th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 10th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 11th.

E_Yarbrough (1), Arozarena (2), Mateo 2 (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Phillips (2), Owings (2), Nevin (1). HR_Zunino (4), off Wells; Odor (2), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Zunino 3 (13), Phillips (10), Díaz (10), Kiermaier (11), Mancini (15), Santander 2 (21), Hays (14), Odor 2 (12). S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Franco, Walls, Mejía 2, Ramírez 2, Zunino); Baltimore 5 (Urías, McKenna 2, Santander, Nevin). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 23; Baltimore 6 for 19.

Runners moved up_Franco, Walls. GIDP_Mateo.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Paredes, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks210011191.53
Yarbrough462104564.20
Raley, H, 51-30100062.61
Feyereisen, BS, 0-12-310001100.00
Adam100001111.10
Poche100002111.50
Wisler, BS, 0-2112120212.61
Thompson, BS, 2-4211012274.40
Garza Jr., L, 0-11-31210045.40
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells42-323324794.41
Gillaspie12-310000160.00
Akin21-320002331.33
Baker2-322100114.60
Tate11100082.21
Pérez2-31000060.77
Vespi, W, 1-0210013240.00

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-2, Feyereisen 2-1, Baker 1-0, Tate 1-0, Pérez 2-1. IBB_off Thompson (Mullins), off Vespi (Arozarena). HBP_Raley (Owings). WP_Raley, Akin.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:22. A_15,127 (45,971).

