|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|48
|6
|10
|6
|3
|9
|Díaz 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|2-Bruján pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Choi 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Paredes 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Walls 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Mejía ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Phillips rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.197
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|8
|11
|6
|4
|11
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|1-McKenna pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.234
|Mateo ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Nevin 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Urías 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|b-Odor ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|c-Bemboom ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|000
|210
|0_6
|10
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300
|210
|2_8
|11
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Zunino in the 10th. b-struck out for Chirinos in the 11th. c-grounded out for Owings in the 11th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 10th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 11th.
E_Yarbrough (1), Arozarena (2), Mateo 2 (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Phillips (2), Owings (2), Nevin (1). HR_Zunino (4), off Wells; Odor (2), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Zunino 3 (13), Phillips (10), Díaz (10), Kiermaier (11), Mancini (15), Santander 2 (21), Hays (14), Odor 2 (12). S_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Franco, Walls, Mejía 2, Ramírez 2, Zunino); Baltimore 5 (Urías, McKenna 2, Santander, Nevin). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 23; Baltimore 6 for 19.
Runners moved up_Franco, Walls. GIDP_Mateo.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Paredes, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.53
|Yarbrough
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4
|56
|4.20
|Raley, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.61
|Feyereisen, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.10
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.50
|Wisler, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|21
|2.61
|Thompson, BS, 2-4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.40
|Garza Jr., L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5.40
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|79
|4.41
|Gillaspie
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Akin
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|1.33
|Baker
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.60
|Tate
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.21
|Pérez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.77
|Vespi, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-2, Feyereisen 2-1, Baker 1-0, Tate 1-0, Pérez 2-1. IBB_off Thompson (Mullins), off Vespi (Arozarena). HBP_Raley (Owings). WP_Raley, Akin.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.
T_4:22. A_15,127 (45,971).
