|Baltimore
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Rutschman c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Seager dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Duran 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|005
|010
|002
|—
|8
|Texas
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Rutschman 2 (22), Santander (14), Viloria (1). HR_Mateo 2 (10), Viloria (2). SB_Urías (1), Mullins (23). SF_Mountcastle (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Lyles W,8-8
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Tate
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vespi
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bautista
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Howard L,2-3
|4
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Sborz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hearn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santana
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Howard pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Howard (Urías). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:17. A_21,622 (40,300).
