BaltimoreTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34898Totals372102
Mullins cf5120Semien ss5021
Rutschman c5221Seager dh5010
Santander lf4021Taveras cf5010
Diaz ph-rf1000Lowe 1b4020
Mountcastle 1b3001Duran 2b4000
Hays rf4000Calhoun rf3000
McKenna lf0000García ph-rf1000
Odor 2b4000Viloria c4231
Urías 3b3100Solak lf3000
Vavra dh1210Smith 3b3010
Mateo ss4225

Baltimore0050100028
Texas0000100012

LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Rutschman 2 (22), Santander (14), Viloria (1). HR_Mateo 2 (10), Viloria (2). SB_Urías (1), Mullins (23). SF_Mountcastle (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Lyles W,8-861-371117
Tate2-300000
Vespi12-331112
Bautista1-300001
Texas
Howard L,2-3466623
Sborz210002
Hearn200011
Santana122212

Howard pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Howard (Urías). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:17. A_21,622 (40,300).

