BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35511547
Story 2b210032.217
Devers 3b512001.299
Bogaerts ss421001.369
Martinez dh513400.305
Cordero 1b301110.143
Hernández cf401001.195
Bradley Jr. rf400000.147
Vázquez c401000.220
J.Davis lf402002.500

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35913946
Mullins cf502000.221
Santander rf312300.243
a-McKenna ph-rf101000.263
Mountcastle dh301111.250
b-Gutierrez ph-dh100000.143
Hays lf500002.275
Odor 2b522101.200
Urías 3b321010.200
Nevin 1b221210.111
Bemboom c311012.148
Mateo ss412200.246

Boston000010004_5111
Baltimore00003600x_9130

a-singled for Santander in the 8th. b-flied out for Mountcastle in the 8th.

E_Cordero (1). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Vázquez (1), Bogaerts (8), Cordero (1), Urías (3), Mateo (5). HR_Martinez (2), off Lakins Sr.; Odor (1), off Crawford. RBIs_Cordero (1), Martinez 4 (12), Nevin 2 (2), Santander 3 (11), Odor (6), Mateo 2 (5), Mountcastle (9). CS_Mullins (2), Santander (2). SF_Cordero, Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Vázquez, Bradley Jr. 2, Cordero, Story); Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor, Mullins). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Bogaerts, Devers.

DP_Boston 1 (Vázquez, Story, Vázquez); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Nevin; Urías, Odor, Nevin).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 0-441-363305677.84
A.Davis1-310010132.79
Sawamura1-30000032.45
Crawford0122101111.57
Valdez244421536.10
Plawecki110000180.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 2-26711361014.50
Lakins Sr.21-344411469.72
Krehbiel2-300000130.90

Crawford pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_A.Davis 2-1, Sawamura 3-0, Valdez 1-1. IBB_off A.Davis (Mountcastle). HBP_Lyles (Hernández), Valdez (Nevin), Lakins Sr. (Bogaerts).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19. A_19,117 (45,971).

