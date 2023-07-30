New YorkBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36393Totals369129
Bauers rf5122Rutschman dh4231
Torres 2b5010Henderson ss5221
Stanton dh4110Santander rf4111
Rizzo 1b5000O'Hearn 1b5123
Kiner-Falefa 3b4010Hays cf-lf3100
Bader cf3121Frazier lf-2b4113
Allen lf3000Urías 3b4010
Volpe ss3010Westburg 2b3110
Higashioka c4010McKenna cf1010
McCann c3000

New York0011100003
Baltimore70020000x9

E_Henderson (9). LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Torres (14), Bauers (13), Volpe (13), Santander (27), O'Hearn (13), Henderson (14). HR_Bauers (8), Frazier (13). SB_Westburg (2), McCann (2). SF_Bader (4).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Severino L,2-531-3109925
Marinaccio22-300004
Abreu220013
Baltimore
Kremer473327
Baumann W,8-0110001
Fujinami210014
Coulombe100003
Cano100003

Kremer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Marinaccio (McCann). WP_Severino, Baumann.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:04. A_37,429 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you