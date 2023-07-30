|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|Bauers rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Rutschman dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Henderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Frazier lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Westburg 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|700
|200
|00x
|—
|9
E_Henderson (9). LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Torres (14), Bauers (13), Volpe (13), Santander (27), O'Hearn (13), Henderson (14). HR_Bauers (8), Frazier (13). SB_Westburg (2), McCann (2). SF_Bader (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino L,2-5
|3
|1-3
|10
|9
|9
|2
|5
|Marinaccio
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Abreu
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Kremer
|4
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Baumann W,8-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fujinami
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Kremer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Marinaccio (McCann). WP_Severino, Baumann.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:04. A_37,429 (45,971).
