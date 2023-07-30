|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|3
|18
|Bauers rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.230
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.202
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.244
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|3
|12
|Rutschman dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Henderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|O'Hearn 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.304
|Hays cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Frazier lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Westburg 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|New York
|001
|110
|000_3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|700
|200
|00x_9
|12
|1
E_Henderson (9). LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Torres (14), Bauers (13), Volpe (13), Santander (27), O'Hearn (13), Henderson (14). HR_Bauers (8), off Kremer; Frazier (13), off Severino. RBIs_Bauers 2 (21), Bader (33), Santander (58), O'Hearn 3 (36), Frazier 3 (49), Rutschman (47), Henderson (44). SB_Westburg (2), McCann (2). SF_Bader.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres 3, Higashioka 2); Baltimore 3 (O'Hearn 2, Rutschman). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Baltimore 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Henderson.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 2-5
|3
|1-3
|10
|9
|9
|2
|5
|80
|7.49
|Marinaccio
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|4.08
|Abreu
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|3.89
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|90
|4.66
|Baumann, W, 8-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.48
|Fujinami
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|38
|4.26
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.00
|Cano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.76
Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0, Baumann 1-1. HBP_Marinaccio (McCann). WP_Severino, Baumann.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:04. A_37,429 (45,971).
