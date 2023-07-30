New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36393318
Bauers rf512203.230
Torres 2b501001.258
Stanton dh411013.202
Rizzo 1b500005.244
Kiner-Falefa 3b401002.257
Bader cf312100.260
Allen lf300011.167
Volpe ss301011.209
Higashioka c401002.229

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals369129312
Rutschman dh423110.272
Henderson ss522101.241
Santander rf411111.256
O'Hearn 1b512302.304
Hays cf-lf310011.287
Frazier lf-2b411301.239
Urías 3b401002.253
Westburg 2b311001.253
McKenna cf101000.268
McCann c300003.195

New York001110000_390
Baltimore70020000x_9121

E_Henderson (9). LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Torres (14), Bauers (13), Volpe (13), Santander (27), O'Hearn (13), Henderson (14). HR_Bauers (8), off Kremer; Frazier (13), off Severino. RBIs_Bauers 2 (21), Bader (33), Santander (58), O'Hearn 3 (36), Frazier 3 (49), Rutschman (47), Henderson (44). SB_Westburg (2), McCann (2). SF_Bader.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres 3, Higashioka 2); Baltimore 3 (O'Hearn 2, Rutschman). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Henderson.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, L, 2-531-3109925807.49
Marinaccio22-300004364.08
Abreu220013343.89
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer473327904.66
Baumann, W, 8-0110001193.48
Fujinami210014384.26
Coulombe100003143.00
Cano100003171.76

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0, Baumann 1-1. HBP_Marinaccio (McCann). WP_Severino, Baumann.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:04. A_37,429 (45,971).

