|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|3
|8
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Santander rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Ortiz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Henderson ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|5
|13
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.307
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|c-Cabrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|b-Calhoun ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Rortvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|800_9
|10
|0
|New York
|002
|030
|100_6
|6
|2
a-doubled for Ortiz in the 7th. b-walked for Higashioka in the 7th. c-struck out for Bauers in the 8th.
E_Judge (1), Bader (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Henderson (6). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mountcastle (11), off Cortes; Frazier (6), off Cortes; Torres 2 (9), off Wells; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Wells. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (36), Frazier 3 (23), Henderson 2 (11), Santander (27), Hays (17), Torres 3 (25), Kiner-Falefa 2 (6), Rizzo (30). SF_Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 0; New York 3 (Rizzo, Bader 2). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; New York 2 for 6.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|95
|3.47
|Baumann, W, 4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.81
|Givens
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|7.71
|Coulombe, H, 10
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.41
|Bautista, S, 12-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|1.44
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|89
|5.30
|Cordero, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|26
|3.80
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.01
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 3-1, Abreu 2-2. HBP_Givens (Torres). WP_Givens. PB_Higashioka (1).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:46. A_39,455 (47,309).
