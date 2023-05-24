BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35910938
Mullins cf500003.275
Rutschman dh411010.270
Mountcastle 1b411201.238
Santander rf321110.254
McKenna rf000000.294
Hays lf412101.308
Frazier 2b411300.255
McCann c411000.182
Mateo ss311011.239
Ortiz 3b201001.259
a-Henderson ph-3b211201.206

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33666513
Torres 2b422301.264
Judge rf200030.294
Rizzo 1b501104.307
LeMahieu 3b401001.250
Bader cf400001.274
Bauers dh300002.182
c-Cabrera ph-dh100001.203
Volpe ss310011.203
Kiner-Falefa lf422200.211
Higashioka c200002.181
b-Calhoun ph010010.213
Rortvedt c100000.400

Baltimore000100800_9100
New York002030100_662

a-doubled for Ortiz in the 7th. b-walked for Higashioka in the 7th. c-struck out for Bauers in the 8th.

E_Judge (1), Bader (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Henderson (6). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mountcastle (11), off Cortes; Frazier (6), off Cortes; Torres 2 (9), off Wells; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Wells. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (36), Frazier 3 (23), Henderson 2 (11), Santander (27), Hays (17), Torres 3 (25), Kiner-Falefa 2 (6), Rizzo (30). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 0; New York 3 (Rizzo, Bader 2). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; New York 2 for 6.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells555528953.47
Baumann, W, 4-010000093.81
Givens1-301120177.71
Coulombe, H, 1012-310003222.41
Bautista, S, 12-16100012161.44
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes654425895.30
Cordero, L, 3-2, BS, 0-11-334411263.80
Abreu11-321001174.01
Ramirez11-300001202.08

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 3-1, Abreu 2-2. HBP_Givens (Torres). WP_Givens. PB_Higashioka (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:46. A_39,455 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you