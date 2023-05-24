BaltimoreNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals359109Totals33666
Mullins cf5000Torres 2b4223
Rutschman dh4110Judge rf2000
Mountcastle 1b4112Rizzo 1b5011
Santander rf3211LeMahieu 3b4010
McKenna rf0000Bader cf4000
Hays lf4121Bauers dh3000
Frazier 2b4113Cabrera ph-dh1000
McCann c4110Volpe ss3100
Mateo ss3110Kiner-Falefa lf4222
Ortiz 3b2010Higashioka c2000
Henderson ph-3b2112Calhoun ph0100
Rortvedt c1000

Baltimore0001008009
New York0020301006

E_Judge (1), Bader (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Henderson (6). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mountcastle (11), Frazier (6), Torres 2 (9), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Mountcastle (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Wells555528
Baumann W,4-0100000
Givens1-301120
Coulombe H,1012-310003
Bautista S,12-16100012
New York
Cortes654425
Cordero L,3-2 BS,0-11-334411
Abreu11-321001
Ramirez11-300001

Cortes pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Givens (Torres). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:46. A_39,455 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you