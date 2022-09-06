TorontoBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396135Totals34999
Springer cf5120Mullins cf4221
Guerrero Jr. dh5000Rutschman c3212
Bichette ss5442Santander rf4002
Kirk c5141McKenna pr-rf0000
Jansen pr0000Mountcastle 1b5123
Hernández rf5000Urías 3b4010
Chapman 3b4022Henderson dh4011
Biggio 1b1000Hays lf4000
Espinal ph-2b2000Odor 2b3210
Gurriel Jr. lf3010Mateo ss3210
Merrifield 2b-1b4000

Toronto0120101016
Baltimore00500103x9

E_Bichette (17). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kirk (18), Springer (18), Bichette 2 (35), Chapman (25), Rutschman (28), Odor (18). 3B_Mateo (7). HR_Bichette (22). SB_Mullins (30).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
White L,0-421-335532
Merryweather12-310013
Bass11-300000
Kikuchi2-321101
García100001
Richards2-333320
Mayza1-300000
Baltimore
Bradish363323
Tate W,4-312-321102
Pérez H,2211-310001
Baker H,7121101
Bautista S,12-13221102

Bradish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_White (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:53. A_8,411 (45,971).

