|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|5
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|9
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Bichette ss
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|4
|1
|McKenna pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Henderson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Biggio 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Merrifield 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|012
|010
|101
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|005
|001
|03x
|—
|9
E_Bichette (17). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kirk (18), Springer (18), Bichette 2 (35), Chapman (25), Rutschman (28), Odor (18). 3B_Mateo (7). HR_Bichette (22). SB_Mullins (30).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|White L,0-4
|2
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Merryweather
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bass
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kikuchi
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Bradish
|3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Tate W,4-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pérez H,22
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baker H,7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bautista S,12-13
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Bradish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_White (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:53. A_8,411 (45,971).
