Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to center field to Tommy Pham. Adley Rutschman strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander doubles to deep center field. Ryan Mountcastle triples to deep right field. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson lines out to right center field to Rob Refsnyder.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox second. J.D. Martinez singles to right field. Triston Casas homers to center field. J.D. Martinez scores. Rob Refsnyder called out on strikes. Kike Hernandez reaches on error. Fielding error by Gunnar Henderson. Connor Wong lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Tommy Pham walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Rafael Devers reaches on third strike. Tommy Pham to second. Kike Hernandez to third. Xander Bogaerts reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Rafael Devers out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Red sox 2, Orioles 1.
Orioles third. Cedric Mullins flies out to center field to Tommy Pham. Adley Rutschman homers to right field. Anthony Santander homers to right field. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to second base, Xander Bogaerts to Triston Casas.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Red sox 2.
Red sox third. Alex Verdugo doubles to left field. J.D. Martinez walks. Triston Casas walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Alex Verdugo to third. Rob Refsnyder hit by pitch. Triston Casas to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Alex Verdugo scores. Kike Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Rob Refsnyder to second. Triston Casas to third. J.D. Martinez out at home. Connor Wong walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Rob Refsnyder to third. Triston Casas scores. Tommy Pham singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Connor Wong to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Rob Refsnyder scores. Rafael Devers is intentionally walked. Xander Bogaerts walks. Rafael Devers to second. Tommy Pham to third. Connor Wong scores. Alex Verdugo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cedric Mullins. Tommy Pham scores. J.D. Martinez lines out to left field to Anthony Santander.
6 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Orioles 3.
Orioles fourth. Ramon Urias homers to center field. Rougned Odor singles to shallow center field. Austin Hays triples to center field. Rougned Odor scores. Kyle Stowers strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow center field. Austin Hays scores. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Triston Casas. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shallow right field, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 8, Red sox 8.
Red sox fourth. Triston Casas singles to left center field. Rob Refsnyder singles to shallow right field. Triston Casas to second. Kike Hernandez singles to third base. Rob Refsnyder to second. Triston Casas to third. Connor Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Kike Hernandez to second. Rob Refsnyder to third. Triston Casas scores. Fielding error by Rougned Odor. Tommy Pham hit by pitch. Connor Wong to second. Kike Hernandez to third. Rob Refsnyder scores. Rafael Devers singles to center field. Tommy Pham to second. Connor Wong scores. Kike Hernandez scores. Xander Bogaerts reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second. Tommy Pham scores. Throwing error by Rougned Odor. Alex Verdugo called out on strikes. J.D. Martinez reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Xander Bogaerts out at second.
5 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 13, Orioles 8.
Orioles seventh. Ryan Mountcastle called out on strikes. Gunnar Henderson called out on strikes. Jorge Mateo doubles to center field. Rougned Odor singles to left field. Jorge Mateo scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 13, Orioles 9.
