Red sox first. Kike Hernandez walks. Hunter Renfroe singles to right field. Kike Hernandez to second. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. Hunter Renfroe to second. Kike Hernandez to third. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez called out on strikes. Bobby Dalbec hit by pitch. Rafael Devers to second. Hunter Renfroe to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Kevin Plawecki singles to right field. Bobby Dalbec out at third. Rafael Devers scores. Hunter Renfroe scores.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Orioles 0.
Red sox second. Alex Verdugo doubles to left center field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow right field to Ryan Mountcastle. Alex Verdugo to third. Kike Hernandez doubles to left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Hunter Renfroe flies out to right field to Austin Hays. Rafael Devers flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Orioles 0.
Orioles third. Richie Martin strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins singles to deep right field. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander doubles to left field. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Cedric Mullins scores. Trey Mancini grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Austin Hays singles to center field. Anthony Santander scores. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Pedro Severino grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Orioles 3.
Red sox third. Xander Bogaerts pops out to second base to Pat Valaika. J.D. Martinez homers to left field. Bobby Dalbec lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Kevin Plawecki flies out to right field to Austin Hays.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 5, Orioles 3.
Orioles seventh. Cedric Mullins walks. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Cedric Mullins to third. Trey Mancini doubles to left field, tagged out at third, Alex Verdugo to Xander Bogaerts to Kevin Plawecki to Rafael Devers. Anthony Santander scores. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Cedric Mullins scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 6, Red sox 5.
Red sox seventh. Alex Verdugo pops out to shallow left field to Kelvin Gutierrez. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep left field. Kike Hernandez singles to shallow center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Hunter Renfroe doubles to deep center field. Kike Hernandez scores. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Xander Bogaerts walks. Rafael Devers to second. J.D. Martinez pops out to shallow right field to Pat Valaika. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to shallow infield, Kelvin Gutierrez to Ryan Mountcastle.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Orioles 6.