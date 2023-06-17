Cubs third. Christopher Morel grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ramon Urias. Yan Gomes reaches on third strike. Miles Mastrobuoni reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yan Gomes out at second. Mike Tauchman walks. Miles Mastrobuoni to second. Nico Hoerner doubles to deep center field. Mike Tauchman scores. Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Seiya Suzuki flies out to deep center field to Aaron Hicks.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Orioles 0.
Orioles fifth. Jorge Mateo grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger. Joey Ortiz flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki. Austin Hays singles to right field. Adley Rutschman homers to center field. Austin Hays scores. Anthony Santander flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Cubs 2.
Cubs fifth. Yan Gomes doubles to center field. Miles Mastrobuoni out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Kyle Gibson to Ramon Urias. Yan Gomes to third. Mike Tauchman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Austin Hays. Yan Gomes scores. Nico Hoerner pops out to shallow infield to Jorge Mateo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Orioles 2.
