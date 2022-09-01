Orioles first. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Adley Rutschman lines out to shallow center field to Amed Rosario. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Ramon Urias walks. Gunnar Henderson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ramon Urias out at second. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Guardians 0.
Orioles fourth. Jesus Aguilar flies out to left field to Steven Kwan. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Terrin Vavra strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Guardians 0.
