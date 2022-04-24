Orioles first. Cedric Mullins walks. Anthony Santander hit by pitch. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle singles to left center field. Anthony Santander to third. Cedric Mullins scores. Rougned Odor out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Mike Trout. Anthony Santander scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Angels 0.
Angels first. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow infield, Spenser Watkins to Ryan Mountcastle. Mike Trout homers to center field. Anthony Rendon doubles to left field. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward walks. Brandon Marsh flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Angels 1.
Angels fifth. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle. Shohei Ohtani strikes out on a foul tip. Mike Trout homers to left field. Anthony Rendon grounds out to third base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Angels 2.
Angels sixth. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward singles to left center field. Brandon Marsh homers to center field. Taylor Ward scores. Max Stassi grounds out to shallow left field, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Tyler Wade flies out to deep left field to Austin Hays.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Orioles 2.
Orioles seventh. Anthony Bemboom singles to shallow infield. Jorge Mateo lines out to third base to Anthony Rendon. Cedric Mullins hit by pitch. Anthony Bemboom to second. Anthony Santander reaches on error. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Bemboom to third. Throwing error by Anthony Rendon. Trey Mancini out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Brandon Marsh. Anthony Santander to second. Cedric Mullins to third. Anthony Bemboom scores. Ryan Mountcastle singles to left field. Anthony Santander scores. Cedric Mullins scores. Rougned Odor walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Austin Hays walks. Rougned Odor to second. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Ramon Urias lines out to center field to Mike Trout.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Orioles 5, Angels 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.