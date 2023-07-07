Orioles sixth. Anthony Santander doubles to deep right field. Ryan O'Hearn singles to left center field. Anthony Santander to third. Cedric Mullins out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Max Kepler. Anthony Santander scores. Jordan Westburg reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan O'Hearn out at second. Colton Cowser grounds out to shallow infield, Bailey Ober to Donovan Solano.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Twins 0.
Twins seventh. Byron Buxton flies out to left field to Colton Cowser. Kyle Farmer doubles to deep right center field. Willi Castro singles to right center field. Kyle Farmer scores. Alex Kirilloff pinch-hitting for Jose Miranda. Alex Kirilloff lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Christian Vazquez walks. Max Kepler grounds out to second base, Jordan Westburg to Ramon Urias.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Twins 1.
Orioles tenth. Ramon Urias doubles to deep right center field. Colton Cowser scores. James McCann out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Donovan Solano to Edouard Julien. Ramon Urias to third. Aaron Hicks pinch-hitting for Jorge Mateo. Aaron Hicks out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Willi Castro. Ramon Urias scores. Gunnar Henderson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Twins 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.