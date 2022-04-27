Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu flies out to right field to Ryan McKenna. Aaron Judge singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rizzo flies out to shallow left field to Austin Hays. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Aaron Judge scores. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow infield to Trey Mancini.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 0.
Orioles sixth. Ryan McKenna grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo. Cedric Mullins singles to right field. Trey Mancini grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Austin Hays hit by pitch. Ramon Urias singles to right field. Austin Hays to third. Robinson Chirinos pops out to third base to DJ LeMahieu.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Yankees 2.
Yankees sixth. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo singles to shallow left field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Giancarlo Stanton out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. DJ LeMahieu scores. Josh Donaldson singles to left center field. Anthony Rizzo to second. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Orioles 2.
Yankees seventh. Joey Gallo homers to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow right field. Jose Trevino grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Trey Mancini. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to first base to Trey Mancini. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 2.
