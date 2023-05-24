Yankees third. Anthony Volpe grounds out to shortstop, Joey Ortiz to Ryan Mountcastle. Isiah Kiner-Falefa triples to deep center field. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres homers to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Aaron Judge flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 0.
Orioles fourth. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Anthony Santander grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Austin Hays flies out to right field to Aaron Judge.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 1.
Yankees fifth. Anthony Volpe walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to center field. Anthony Volpe scores. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to third base, Joey Ortiz to Ryan Mountcastle.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 1.
Orioles seventh. Anthony Santander walks. Austin Hays singles to left field. Anthony Santander to second. Adam Frazier homers to right field. Austin Hays scores. Anthony Santander scores. James McCann singles to left field. Jorge Mateo singles to center field. James McCann to second. Gunnar Henderson pinch-hitting for Joey Ortiz. Gunnar Henderson doubles to right field. Jorge Mateo scores. James McCann scores. Cedric Mullins called out on strikes. Adley Rutschman walks. Ryan Mountcastle out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Aaron Judge. Adley Rutschman to second. Gunnar Henderson scores. Throwing error by Aaron Judge. Anthony Santander singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Adley Rutschman scores. Throwing error by Harrison Bader. Austin Hays singles to deep left field. Anthony Santander scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.
8 runs, 7 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 9, Yankees 5.
Yankees seventh. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to right field to Anthony Santander. Willie Calhoun pinch-hitting for Kyle Higashioka. Willie Calhoun walks. Gleyber Torres hit by pitch. Willie Calhoun to second. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo singles to left field. Aaron Judge to second. Gleyber Torres to third. Willie Calhoun scores. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Aaron Judge out at third.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 9, Yankees 6.
