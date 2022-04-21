Athletics third. Cristian Pache homers to left field. Nick Allen pops out to Ryan Mountcastle. Tony Kemp doubles to deep right field. Sheldon Neuse singles to right field. Tony Kemp scores. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Sheldon Neuse to second. Seth Brown flies out to deep right center field to Cedric Mullins. Sheldon Neuse to third. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 2, Orioles 0.
Orioles fifth. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right field. Rougned Odor flies out to center field to Cristian Pache. Austin Hays doubles. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Ramon Urias called out on strikes. Anthony Bemboom flies out to right center field to Billy McKinney.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Orioles 1.
Athletics fifth. Nick Allen grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Tony Kemp singles to left center field. Sheldon Neuse called out on strikes. Sean Murphy homers to left field. Tony Kemp scores. Seth Brown grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Orioles 1.
Orioles seventh. Ryan McKenna singles to left field. Ryan Mountcastle hit by pitch. Ryan McKenna to second. Rougned Odor singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Ryan McKenna scores. Austin Hays singles to left field. Rougned Odor to second. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Ramon Urias pops out to Sean Murphy. Anthony Bemboom grounds out to shallow infield, Sheldon Neuse to Seth Brown. Austin Hays to second. Rougned Odor to third. Jorge Mateo flies out to shallow right field to Billy McKinney.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Orioles 3.
Athletics seventh. Cristian Pache called out on strikes. Nick Allen doubles to right field. Tony Kemp flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Sheldon Neuse singles to right field. Nick Allen scores. Sean Murphy doubles to left field. Sheldon Neuse scores. Seth Brown flies out to left center field to Anthony Santander.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Orioles 3.
Orioles eighth. Cedric Mullins doubles to deep right field. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Ryan McKenna out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Tony Kemp. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, Orioles 4.
