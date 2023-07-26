Orioles third. James McCann grounds out to second base, Bryson Stott to Bryce Harper. Jorge Mateo singles to left field. Ryan McKenna singles to shallow infield. Jorge Mateo to second. Austin Hays lines out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Adley Rutschman homers to left field. Ryan McKenna scores. Jorge Mateo scores. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Phillies 0.
Phillies third. Brandon Marsh walks. Jake Cave doubles to deep left field. Brandon Marsh scores. Edmundo Sosa walks. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes. Nick Castellanos singles to shallow center field. Edmundo Sosa to second. Jake Cave scores. Bryce Harper grounds out to second base. Nick Castellanos out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Phillies 2.
Phillies fourth. Alec Bohm singles to center field. Bryson Stott singles to shallow center field. Alec Bohm to second. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left center field. Bryson Stott scores. Alec Bohm scores. Brandon Marsh reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. J.T. Realmuto out at third. Jake Cave singles to shallow center field. Brandon Marsh to third. Edmundo Sosa grounds out to second base. Jake Cave out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Orioles 3.
Orioles seventh. James McCann doubles to deep left field. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hitting for Ryan McKenna. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to first base, Bryce Harper to Seranthony Dominguez. James McCann to third. Austin Hays singles to shallow center field. James McCann scores. Adley Rutschman called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Phillies 4.
Phillies seventh. Brandon Marsh grounds out to second base, Jordan Westburg to Ryan Mountcastle. Jake Cave flies out to left field to Ryan O'Hearn. Edmundo Sosa homers to right field. Kyle Schwarber walks. Nick Castellanos hit by pitch. Kyle Schwarber to second. Bryce Harper singles to center field. Nick Castellanos to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Alec Bohm flies out to right center field to Austin Hays.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Orioles 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.