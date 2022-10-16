Statistics after 6 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Jackson18111261.912777.06137.263.375t93.2
TEAM18111261.912347.06137.263.375t93.2
OPPONENTS23915765.716067.12114.683.360t87.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jackson564518.179t2
Drake311845.930t1
Hill191256.6340
Dobbins351233.5171
Duvernay5224.4120
Davis8182.3100
Ricard284.050
Andrews133.030
TEAM1579345.979t4
OPPONENTS1406234.4286

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Andrews3945511.7255
Duvernay1824013.3263
Bateman1124322.175t2
Likely9889.8340
Robinson9768.4151
Dobbins6396.5201
Ricard5367.2120
Hill4194.8100
Oliver4297.3121
Drake3248.0150
Wallace3217.090
Proche177.070
TEAM112127711.475t13
OPPONENTS157170210.860t11

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
M.Williams33311.0330
Humphrey22613.0260
Queen11111.0110
Peters188.080
Bynes100.000
TEAM8789.8330
OPPONENTS6427.0270

SACKSNO.
Madubuike2.5
Queen2.5
Campbell2.0
Houston2.0
Bynes1.0
Copeland1.0
Jones1.0
Oweh1.0
Peters1.0
Pierre-Paul1.0
TEAM15.0
OPPONENTS11.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stout1883146.239.26640
TEAM1883146.239.26640
OPPONENTS2191043.338.96600

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay709313.3430
TEAM709313.3430
OPPONENTS70669.4170

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay518336.6103t1
TEAM518336.6103t1
OPPONENTS1025825.8470

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Bateman100
Clark001
Davis120
Duvernay010
Humphrey001
Jackson310
Linderbaum100
Peters001
M.Williams001
TEAM644
OPPONENTS842

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM345844220158
OPPONENTS34727640141

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Tucker00001718111258050
Andrews505000000030
Duvernay403100000024
Bateman202000000012
Dobbins211000000012
Jackson220000000012
Drake11000000006
Oliver10100000006
Robinson10100000006
TEAM18413117181112580141
OPPONENTS176110151689500126

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Tucker0/03/32/22/24/5
TEAM0/03/32/22/24/5
OPPONENTS0/01/14/42/31/1

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you