Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
L.Jackson32220062.122316.93175.372.275t91.3
TEAM32220062.121276.93175.372.275t91.3
OPPONENTS41027567.127927.38163.9112.760t90.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
L.Jackson1117556.879t3
Drake853924.6403
Hill402235.6340
Edwards431834.3223
Dobbins351233.5171
Duvernay10757.5181
Davis8182.3100
Ricard5142.850
Andrews273.540
TEAM33917905.379t11
OPPONENTS2319023.9289

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Andrews5260111.6255
Duvernay2934411.9313
Robinson2629711.4311
Likely1820611.4342
Bateman1528519.075t2
Drake11524.7151
Oliver1113011.8402
Ricard10747.4190
Hill8354.4100
Dobbins6396.5201
Proche6538.8120
D.Jackson39030.0620
Wallace3217.090
Davis242.070
TEAM200223111.275t17
OPPONENTS275302511.060t16

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
M.Williams33311.0330
Humphrey3268.7260
Queen11111.0110
Peters188.080
Houston155.050
Pierre-Paul133.030
Bynes100.000
TEAM11867.8330
OPPONENTS7456.4270

SACKSNO.
Houston9.0
Campbell5.5
Queen4.0
Madubuike3.5
Humphrey2.0
Pierre-Paul2.0
Bowser1.0
Bynes1.0
Copeland1.0
Hamilton1.0
Jones1.0
Oweh1.0
Peters1.0
Smith1.0
B.Washington1.0
TEAM35.0
OPPONENTS24.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stout37171946.539.115690
TEAM37171946.539.115690
OPPONENTS43205347.741.916760

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay13017113.2460
TEAM13017113.2460
OPPONENTS1501187.9180

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay926129.0103t1
Ricard11515.0150
Boyle11414.0140
Hill199.090
TEAM1229924.9103t1
OPPONENTS1432623.3470

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Andrews100
Bateman100
Clark001
Davis120
Duvernay010
Edwards100
Hill100
Humphrey002
L.Jackson520
Linderbaum100
Oweh001
Peters002
Seymour001
Stone001
M.Williams001
TEAM1159
OPPONENTS1675

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM538171700275
OPPONENTS2360361080227

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Tucker00002728242758099
Andrews505000000032
Duvernay513100000030
Drake431000000024
L.Jackson330000000020
Edwards330000000018
Bateman202000000012
Dobbins211000000012
Likely202000000012
Oliver202000000012
Robinson10100000006
TEAM291117127282427580246
OPPONENTS25916021221820500204

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Tucker0/07/78/83/36/9
TEAM0/07/78/83/36/9
OPPONENTS0/04/410/103/41/2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you