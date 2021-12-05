Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
L.Jackson37824264.028657.58164.2133.449t86.8
Huntley473166.02585.4900.012.12971.1
TEAM42527364.228907.35163.8143.349t85.1
OPPONENTS43325959.832697.97194.451.282t94.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
L.Jackson1317625.8312
Freeman893764.2314
Murray792593.314t4
T.Williams341815.335t1
Bell31832.7122
Huntley10505.0190
Duvernay44110.3190
Brown155.050
Cannon252.530
Ricard242.020
McCrary1-1-1.0-10
TEAM38417654.635t13
OPPONENTS25310114.06610

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Brown6582512.749t6
Andrews6481112.7415
Watkins2739414.6491
Duvernay262268.7212
Bateman2530112.0350
Freeman231707.4151
T.Williams9849.3210
Murray8607.5180
Proche811814.8320
Ricard8637.9221
Oliver7598.4190
Bell1-1-1.000
Boykin166.060
Tomlinson177.070
TEAM273312311.449t16
OPPONENTS259345013.382t19

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Averett200.000
Elliott100.000
Humphrey100.000
Young100.000
TEAM500.000
OPPONENTS141087.734t1

SACKSNO.
Bowser5.5
Oweh5.0
Houston4.0
Queen2.0
Young2.0
Campbell1.5
Bynes1.0
Clark1.0
Elliott1.0
Madubuike1.0
McPhee1.0
TEAM26.0
OPPONENTS43.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Koch52233945.040.619570
TEAM52233945.040.619570
OPPONENTS65305647.039.720690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay25036014.4420
TEAM25036014.4420
OPPONENTS2101507.1140

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay1538225.5470
TEAM1538225.5470
OPPONENTS2447920.098t1

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Andrews110
Bateman010
Brown200
Campbell001
Duvernay120
Huntley100
L.Jackson620
Oliver110
Oweh002
Queen001
Watkins100
B.Williams001
T.Williams100
TEAM1475
OPPONENTS1054

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM309056979282
OPPONENTS316568906260

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Tucker00002323252766098
Brown606000000036
Andrews505000000034
Freeman541000000030
Murray440000000024
Duvernay302100000018
L.Jackson220000000016
Bell220000000012
Ricard10100000006
Watkins10100000006
T.Williams11000000006
TEAM301316123232527660255
OPPONENTS321019224271418550234

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Tucker0/05/57/79/114/4
TEAM0/05/57/79/114/4
OPPONENTS0/02/26/73/73/3

