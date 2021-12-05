Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|L.Jackson
|378
|242
|64.0
|2865
|7.58
|16
|4.2
|13
|3.4
|49t
|86.8
|Huntley
|47
|31
|66.0
|258
|5.49
|0
|0.0
|1
|2.1
|29
|71.1
|TEAM
|425
|273
|64.2
|2890
|7.35
|16
|3.8
|14
|3.3
|49t
|85.1
|OPPONENTS
|433
|259
|59.8
|3269
|7.97
|19
|4.4
|5
|1.2
|82t
|94.9
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|L.Jackson
|131
|762
|5.8
|31
|2
|Freeman
|89
|376
|4.2
|31
|4
|Murray
|79
|259
|3.3
|14t
|4
|T.Williams
|34
|181
|5.3
|35t
|1
|Bell
|31
|83
|2.7
|12
|2
|Huntley
|10
|50
|5.0
|19
|0
|Duvernay
|4
|41
|10.3
|19
|0
|Brown
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Cannon
|2
|5
|2.5
|3
|0
|Ricard
|2
|4
|2.0
|2
|0
|McCrary
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|384
|1765
|4.6
|35t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|253
|1011
|4.0
|66
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Brown
|65
|825
|12.7
|49t
|6
|Andrews
|64
|811
|12.7
|41
|5
|Watkins
|27
|394
|14.6
|49
|1
|Duvernay
|26
|226
|8.7
|21
|2
|Bateman
|25
|301
|12.0
|35
|0
|Freeman
|23
|170
|7.4
|15
|1
|T.Williams
|9
|84
|9.3
|21
|0
|Murray
|8
|60
|7.5
|18
|0
|Proche
|8
|118
|14.8
|32
|0
|Ricard
|8
|63
|7.9
|22
|1
|Oliver
|7
|59
|8.4
|19
|0
|Bell
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Boykin
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Tomlinson
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|273
|3123
|11.4
|49t
|16
|OPPONENTS
|259
|3450
|13.3
|82t
|19
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Averett
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Elliott
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Young
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|108
|7.7
|34t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Bowser
|5.5
|Oweh
|5.0
|Houston
|4.0
|Queen
|2.0
|Young
|2.0
|Campbell
|1.5
|Bynes
|1.0
|Clark
|1.0
|Elliott
|1.0
|Madubuike
|1.0
|McPhee
|1.0
|TEAM
|26.0
|OPPONENTS
|43.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Koch
|52
|2339
|45.0
|40.6
|19
|57
|0
|TEAM
|52
|2339
|45.0
|40.6
|19
|57
|0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|3056
|47.0
|39.7
|20
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Duvernay
|25
|0
|360
|14.4
|42
|0
|TEAM
|25
|0
|360
|14.4
|42
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|150
|7.1
|14
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Duvernay
|15
|382
|25.5
|47
|0
|TEAM
|15
|382
|25.5
|47
|0
|OPPONENTS
|24
|479
|20.0
|98t
|1
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Andrews
|1
|1
|0
|Bateman
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|2
|0
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|1
|Duvernay
|1
|2
|0
|Huntley
|1
|0
|0
|L.Jackson
|6
|2
|0
|Oliver
|1
|1
|0
|Oweh
|0
|0
|2
|Queen
|0
|0
|1
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|B.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|T.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|7
|5
|OPPONENTS
|10
|5
|4
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|30
|90
|56
|97
|9
|282
|OPPONENTS
|31
|65
|68
|90
|6
|260
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|27
|66
|0
|98
|Brown
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Andrews
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Freeman
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Murray
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Duvernay
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|L.Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Bell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ricard
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|30
|13
|16
|1
|25
|27
|66
|0
|255
|OPPONENTS
|32
|10
|19
|2
|14
|18
|55
|0
|234
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Tucker
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|7/
|7
|9/
|11
|4/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|7/
|7
|9/
|11
|4/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|6/
|7
|3/
|7
|3/
|3
