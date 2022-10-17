Statistics after 6 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Jackson
|181
|112
|61.9
|1277
|7.06
|13
|7.2
|6
|3.3
|75t
|93.2
|TEAM
|181
|112
|61.9
|1234
|7.06
|13
|7.2
|6
|3.3
|75t
|93.2
|OPPONENTS
|239
|157
|65.7
|1606
|7.12
|11
|4.6
|8
|3.3
|60t
|87.9
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jackson
|56
|451
|8.1
|79t
|2
|Drake
|31
|184
|5.9
|30t
|1
|Hill
|19
|125
|6.6
|34
|0
|Dobbins
|35
|123
|3.5
|17
|1
|Duvernay
|5
|22
|4.4
|12
|0
|Davis
|8
|18
|2.3
|10
|0
|Ricard
|2
|8
|4.0
|5
|0
|Andrews
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|157
|934
|5.9
|79t
|4
|OPPONENTS
|140
|623
|4.4
|28
|6
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Andrews
|39
|455
|11.7
|25
|5
|Duvernay
|18
|240
|13.3
|26
|3
|Bateman
|11
|243
|22.1
|75t
|2
|Likely
|9
|88
|9.8
|34
|0
|Robinson
|9
|76
|8.4
|15
|1
|Dobbins
|6
|39
|6.5
|20
|1
|Ricard
|5
|36
|7.2
|12
|0
|Hill
|4
|19
|4.8
|10
|0
|Oliver
|4
|29
|7.3
|12
|1
|Drake
|3
|24
|8.0
|15
|0
|Wallace
|3
|21
|7.0
|9
|0
|Proche
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|112
|1277
|11.4
|75t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|157
|1702
|10.8
|60t
|11
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|M.Williams
|3
|33
|11.0
|33
|0
|Humphrey
|2
|26
|13.0
|26
|0
|Queen
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Peters
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Bynes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|78
|9.8
|33
|0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|42
|7.0
|27
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Madubuike
|2.5
|Queen
|2.5
|Campbell
|2.0
|Houston
|2.0
|Bynes
|1.0
|Copeland
|1.0
|Jones
|1.0
|Oweh
|1.0
|Peters
|1.0
|Pierre-Paul
|1.0
|TEAM
|15.0
|OPPONENTS
|11.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Stout
|18
|831
|46.2
|39.2
|6
|64
|0
|TEAM
|18
|831
|46.2
|39.2
|6
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|910
|43.3
|38.9
|6
|60
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Duvernay
|7
|0
|93
|13.3
|43
|0
|TEAM
|7
|0
|93
|13.3
|43
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|0
|66
|9.4
|17
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Duvernay
|5
|183
|36.6
|103t
|1
|TEAM
|5
|183
|36.6
|103t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|10
|258
|25.8
|47
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bateman
|1
|0
|0
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|2
|0
|Duvernay
|0
|1
|0
|Humphrey
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|3
|1
|0
|Linderbaum
|1
|0
|0
|Peters
|0
|0
|1
|M.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|6
|4
|4
|OPPONENTS
|8
|4
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|34
|58
|44
|22
|0
|158
|OPPONENTS
|3
|47
|27
|64
|0
|141
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|18
|11
|12
|58
|0
|50
|Andrews
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Duvernay
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Bateman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dobbins
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Oliver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Robinson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|18
|4
|13
|1
|17
|18
|11
|12
|58
|0
|141
|OPPONENTS
|17
|6
|11
|0
|15
|16
|8
|9
|50
|0
|126
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Tucker
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|4/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|4/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|4/
|4
|2/
|3
|1/
|1
