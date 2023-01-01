Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
L.Jackson32620362.322426.88175.272.175t91.1
Huntley1127567.06585.8821.832.74077.2
Brown5360.0163.200.000.0765.4
Proche100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM44428163.327646.57194.3112.575t86.1
OPPONENTS55136967.037457.33193.4142.560t89.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
L.Jackson1127646.879t3
Dobbins925205.7442
Drake934224.5403
Edwards834175.0373
Hill422285.4340
Huntley431373.2141
Duvernay12847.0181
Davis8182.3100
Ricard7162.350
Andrews382.740
Isabella111.010
Brown3-5-1.7-10
TEAM49926105.279t13
OPPONENTS38615113.93110

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Andrews7384711.6365
Robinson464349.4312
Duvernay3740711.0313
Likely282709.6343
Bateman1528519.075t2
Drake15704.7151
Oliver1414910.6402
Hill12584.8150
Ricard11746.7190
D.Jackson915317.0620
Proche8627.8120
Dobbins7426.0201
Wallace3217.090
Davis242.070
Watkins14040.0400
TEAM281291610.475t19
OPPONENTS369403710.960t19

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
M.Williams4338.2330
Humphrey3268.7260
Queen2115.5110
Smith11919.0190
Peters188.080
Houston155.050
Pierre-Paul133.030
Bynes100.000
TEAM141057.5330
OPPONENTS11534.8270

SACKSNO.
Houston9.0
Campbell5.5
Madubuike5.5
Queen5.0
Humphrey3.0
Pierre-Paul3.0
Oweh2.5
Bowser2.0
Hamilton2.0
Smith2.0
Bynes1.0
Copeland1.0
Jones1.0
Peters1.0
Urban1.0
B.Washington1.0
Stephens0.5
TEAM46.0
OPPONENTS34.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stout54248145.940.125690
TEAM54248145.940.125690
OPPONENTS61281846.241.220760

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay16019011.9460
Proche30165.390
TEAM19020610.8460
OPPONENTS2001376.8180

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Duvernay1538325.5103t1
Hill819624.5560
Ricard11515.0150
Boyle11414.0140
TEAM2560824.3103t1
OPPONENTS2450421.0470

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Andrews100
Bateman100
Clark001
Cleveland010
Davis120
Drake100
Duvernay130
Edwards100
Hill200
Humphrey002
Huntley310
L.Jackson520
Linderbaum100
Oweh001
Peters002
Powers010
Queen001
Robinson200
Seymour001
Stone001
M.Williams001
TEAM191010
OPPONENTS1886

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM6611174830334
OPPONENTS3672521280288

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Tucker000030313440580132
Andrews505000000032
Duvernay513100000030
Drake431000000024
L.Jackson330000000020
Dobbins321000000018
Edwards330000000018
Likely303000000018
Bateman202000000012
Oliver202000000012
Robinson202000000012
Huntley11000000008
TEAM331319130313440580300
OPPONENTS291019025262936520261

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Tucker0/011/1111/114/58/13
TEAM0/011/1111/114/58/13
OPPONENTS0/06/614/155/94/6

