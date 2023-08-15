Orioles second. Ryan O'Hearn homers to right field. Ryan Mountcastle called out on strikes. Cedric Mullins pops out to Jake Cronenworth. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Padres 0.
Orioles fifth. Ramon Urias grounds out to first base to Jake Cronenworth. Aaron Hicks singles to deep right field. Jordan Westburg singles to right field. Aaron Hicks to third. Adley Rutschman walks. Jordan Westburg to second. Gunnar Henderson doubles to deep left field. Adley Rutschman scores. Jordan Westburg scores. Aaron Hicks scores. Anthony Santander grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth. Gunnar Henderson to third. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to first base, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Padres 0.
Padres sixth. Garrett Cooper homers to center field. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Ha-Seong Kim strikes out on a foul tip. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Padres 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.