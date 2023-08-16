Orioles first. Adley Rutschman singles to center field. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to deep right field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Adley Rutschman to third. Anthony Santander out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Adley Rutschman scores. Gunnar Henderson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Padres 0.
Padres third. Trent Grisham walks. Ha-Seong Kim singles to right field. Trent Grisham to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Trent Grisham scores. Juan Soto pops out to Gunnar Henderson. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Xander Bogaerts singles to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Gary Sanchez pops out to second base to Jordan Westburg.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Orioles 1.
Orioles sixth. Adley Rutschman flies out to deep right center field to Trent Grisham. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow infield, Gary Sanchez to Jake Cronenworth. Gunnar Henderson strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Orioles 2.
Padres seventh. Ben Gamel flies out to deep left center field to Cedric Mullins. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to third base, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left field. Juan Soto singles to shallow center field.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 5, Orioles 2.
