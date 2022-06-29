Mariners second. Cal Raleigh lines out to left center field to Anthony Santander. Abraham Toro doubles to deep center field. Adam Frazier reaches on error. Fielding error by Jonathan Arauz. Sam Haggerty singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Adam Frazier to third. Abraham Toro scores. Throwing error by Jonathan Arauz. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow infield. Sam Haggerty to third. Adam Frazier scores. Julio Rodriguez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cedric Mullins. Sam Haggerty scores. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Trey Mancini.
3 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles fourth. Anthony Santander singles to center field. Austin Hays pops out to Eugenio Suarez. Adley Rutschman flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Ryan Mountcastle doubles to deep right center field. Anthony Santander scores. Rougned Odor flies out to right field to Sam Haggerty.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Orioles 1.
Mariners fourth. Abraham Toro doubles to left field. Adam Frazier singles to left field. Abraham Toro to third. Sam Haggerty doubles to shallow left field. Adam Frazier to third. Abraham Toro scores. J.P. Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Anthony Santander. Adam Frazier scores. Julio Rodriguez homers to center field. Sam Haggerty scores. Jesse Winker singles to deep left center field. Eugenio Suarez doubles to left field. Jesse Winker to third. Eugenio Suarez to third. Jesse Winker scores. Carlos Santana walks. Cal Raleigh out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Austin Hays. Eugenio Suarez scores. Abraham Toro flies out to right field to Rougned Odor.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 9, Orioles 1.
Orioles fifth. Jonathan Arauz grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. Jorge Mateo singles to right field. Cedric Mullins walks. Jorge Mateo to second. Trey Mancini doubles to deep left field. Cedric Mullins scores. Jorge Mateo scores. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right field to Sam Haggerty. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays lines out to third base to Eugenio Suarez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 9, Orioles 3.
