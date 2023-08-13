Orioles third. Jordan Westburg flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. James McCann reaches on error. Throwing error by Dylan Moore. Adley Rutschman singles to right field. James McCann to third. Gunnar Henderson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Cade Marlowe. James McCann scores. Anthony Santander singles to left center field. Adley Rutschman to second. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners third. Dylan Moore called out on strikes. Josh Rojas walks. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to third base, Jordan Westburg to Ryan Mountcastle. Josh Rojas to second. Eugenio Suarez singles to shallow center field. Josh Rojas scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Mariners 1.
Mariners fifth. Cade Marlowe called out on strikes. Dylan Moore grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Bradish to Ryan Mountcastle. Josh Rojas singles to center field. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep left field. Josh Rojas scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Orioles 1.
Orioles sixth. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle singles to shallow infield. Adam Frazier out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Austin Hays singles to left field. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Jordan Westburg called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Mariners 2.
Orioles ninth. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Jordan Westburg doubles to deep left center field. James McCann walks. Adley Rutschman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. James McCann to third. Jorge Mateo scores. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to shortstop. Adley Rutschman out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Mariners 2.
Mariners ninth. Teoscar Hernandez pops out to shallow right field to Ryan Mountcastle. Ty France flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Dominic Canzone homers to right field. Sam Haggerty pinch-hitting for Cade Marlowe. Sam Haggerty grounds out to third base, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Mariners 3.
Orioles tenth. Anthony Santander grounds out to second base, Jose Caballero to Ty France. Gunnar Henderson to third. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Gunnar Henderson scores. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shortstop, Dylan Moore to Ty France. Adam Frazier doubles to deep right field. Austin Hays strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Mariners 3.
