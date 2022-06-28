Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to right center field to Taylor Trammell. Trey Mancini doubles to deep center field. Anthony Santander grounds out to first base to Dylan Moore. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays hit by pitch. Adley Rutschman singles to shallow right field. Austin Hays to second. Trey Mancini scores. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Mariners 0.
Orioles second. Rougned Odor lines out to deep right center field to Taylor Trammell. Jonathan Arauz singles to center field. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins doubles to left center field. Jonathan Arauz scores. Trey Mancini grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Dylan Moore.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Mariners 0.
Orioles third. Anthony Santander lines out to shallow right field to Adam Frazier. Austin Hays lines out to deep left field to Jesse Winker. Adley Rutschman homers to right field. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Rougned Odor singles to center field. Jonathan Arauz pops out to shallow infield to Dylan Moore.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Mariners 0.
Orioles fourth. Jorge Mateo grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Dylan Moore. Cedric Mullins walks. Trey Mancini flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker. Anthony Santander homers to right field. Cedric Mullins scores. Austin Hays homers to center field. Adley Rutschman pops out to shallow center field to J.P. Crawford.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 7, Mariners 0.
Mariners fifth. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Taylor Trammell grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle. Cal Raleigh homers to center field. Justin Upton hit by pitch. Adam Frazier lines out to shallow right field to Rougned Odor.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 7, Mariners 1.
Orioles sixth. Jorge Mateo homers to center field. Cedric Mullins flies out to right field to Taylor Trammell. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 8, Mariners 1.
Mariners sixth. Dylan Moore called out on strikes. J.P. Crawford called out on strikes. Julio Rodriguez singles to left field. Jesse Winker walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep left field. Jesse Winker to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Taylor Trammell flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 8, Mariners 2.
Orioles ninth. Cedric Mullins doubles to right field. Trey Mancini lines out to third base to Eugenio Suarez. Cedric Mullins to third. Throwing error by Eugenio Suarez. Anthony Santander out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Taylor Trammell. Cedric Mullins scores. Austin Hays singles to center field. Adley Rutschman pops out to left field to J.P. Crawford.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 9, Mariners 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.