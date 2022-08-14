Rays third. Jose Siri singles to right field. Taylor Walls doubles to deep right center field. Jose Siri to third. Ji-Man Choi called out on strikes. Yandy Diaz pops out to Adley Rutschman. Randy Arozarena homers to center field. Taylor Walls scores. Jose Siri scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Tyler Nevin.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.
Rays fifth. Taylor Walls singles to shallow center field. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz walks. Taylor Walls to second. Randy Arozarena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yandy Diaz out at second. Taylor Walls to third. David Peralta singles to shallow left field. Randy Arozarena to second. Taylor Walls scores. Francisco Mejia lines out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Tyler Nevin.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 0.
Orioles ninth. Jorge Mateo doubles to deep left field. Terrin Vavra pinch-hitting for Tyler Nevin. Terrin Vavra grounds out to second base, Yu Chang to Ji-Man Choi. Jorge Mateo to third. Jorge Mateo scores. Brett Phillips reaches on third strike. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 1.
