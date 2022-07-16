Rays first. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez singles to deep right field. Brandon Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena singles to left center field. Harold Ramirez to third. Josh Lowe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Orioles 0.
Orioles second. Anthony Santander doubles to deep center field. Austin Hays grounds out to third base, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi. Anthony Santander to third. Ramon Urias doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Santander scores. Tyler Nevin grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Rays 1.
Rays third. Brandon Lowe singles to left field. Harold Ramirez hit by pitch. Brandon Lowe to second. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to second base. Harold Ramirez out at second. Brandon Lowe to third. Brandon Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Josh Lowe doubles to deep center field. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 1.
Orioles fifth. Ramon Urias doubles. Tyler Nevin singles to left center field. Ramon Urias scores. Robinson Chirinos grounds out to shallow infield. Tyler Nevin out at second. Jorge Mateo pops out to shallow infield to Christian Bethancourt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 2.
Orioles eighth. Adley Rutschman pinch-hitting for Tyler Nevin. Adley Rutschman homers to right field. Rougned Odor pinch-hitting for Robinson Chirinos. Rougned Odor flies out to left center field to Randy Arozarena. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shallow infield, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Rays 3.
Orioles tenth. Ramon Urias pops out to Ji-Man Choi. Austin Hays to third. Adley Rutschman out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Brett Phillips. Austin Hays scores. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 3.
Rays tenth. Brett Phillips out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Adley Rutschman to Rougned Odor. Brandon Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi singles to center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop. Ji-Man Choi out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 4.
Orioles eleventh. Jorge Mateo triples to deep center field. Cedric Mullins walks. Trey Mancini pops out to Ji-Man Choi. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right field. Cedric Mullins scores. Jorge Mateo scores. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 6, Rays 4.
