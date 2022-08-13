Rays first. Yu Chang walks. Yandy Diaz flies out to center field to Ryan McKenna. Randy Arozarena singles to right field. Yu Chang to third. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Randy Arozarena to second. Yu Chang scores. Francisco Mejia flies out to center field to Ryan McKenna.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Orioles 0.
Orioles second. Ramon Urias doubles to left field. Austin Hays lines out to shortstop to Isaac Paredes. Jorge Mateo singles to shallow infield. Ramon Urias to third. Rougned Odor singles to shallow left field. Jorge Mateo to third. Ramon Urias scores. Robinson Chirinos singles to right center field. Rougned Odor to second. Jorge Mateo scores. Ryan McKenna lines out to center field to Jose Siri. Anthony Santander singles to shortstop. Robinson Chirinos to second. Rougned Odor to third. Ryan Mountcastle lines out to shortstop to Taylor Walls.
2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 2, Rays 1.
Rays third. Taylor Walls walks. Yu Chang called out on strikes. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Taylor Walls out at second. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep center field. Yandy Diaz scores. Isaac Paredes doubles to deep left field. Randy Arozarena scores. Francisco Mejia singles to left field. Isaac Paredes scores. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 2.
Rays fourth. Jose Siri singles to right field. Roman Quinn called out on strikes. Taylor Walls walks. Yu Chang out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Austin Hays. Jose Siri scores. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Orioles 2.
Rays sixth. Jose Siri singles to left field. Roman Quinn flies out to deep right field to Austin Hays. Taylor Walls flies out to deep left center field to Anthony Santander. Jose Siri to second. Yu Chang singles to center field. Jose Siri scores. Yandy Diaz pops out to shallow right field to Rougned Odor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Orioles 2.
Rays eighth. Jose Siri singles to left field. Roman Quinn strikes out on a foul tip. Taylor Walls homers to right field. Jose Siri scores. Yu Chang grounds out to third base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Randy Arozarena walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Isaac Paredes pops out to second base to Rougned Odor.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Orioles 2.
