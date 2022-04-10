Rays second. Yandy Diaz walks. Josh Lowe walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow infield. Josh Lowe to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Mike Zunino out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Josh Lowe to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Mountcastle to Tyler Wells. Harold Ramirez to second. Josh Lowe scores. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Harold Ramirez scores. Wander Franco strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 0.
Rays seventh. Manuel Margot singles to shallow infield. Brandon Lowe singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot to third. Wander Franco singles to shallow center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Manuel Margot scores. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shallow infield, Paul Fry to Ryan Mountcastle. Wander Franco to second. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep left field. Wander Franco scores. Yandy Diaz walks. Josh Lowe lines out to left field to Trey Mancini. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Yandy Diaz to second. Ji-Man Choi scores. Mike Zunino flies out to right center field to Austin Hays.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Orioles 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.