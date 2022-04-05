Orioles fifth. Jorge Mateo hit by pitch. Ramon Urias reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Richie Martin out at second. Kelvin Gutierrez singles to right field. Ramon Urias to second. Chris Owings strikes out swinging. Jacob Nottingham reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Kelvin Gutierrez to third. Ramon Urias scores. Throwing error by Bo Bichette. Anthony Bemboom pinch-hitting for DJ Stewart. Anthony Bemboom strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays fifth. Raimel Tapia singles to second base. Danny Jansen singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Gabriel Martinez to third. Throwing error by Kelvin Gutierrez. Santiago Espinal walks. Dasan Brown reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Santiago Espinal out at second. Danny Jansen to third. Gabriel Martinez scores. Bo Bichette singles to shallow infield. Dasan Brown to second. Danny Jansen scores. Rainer Nunez called out on strikes. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to right field to Anthony Santander.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Orioles 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.