Friday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Second Round

Ryan Gerard, United States64-64—128
Patrick Rodgers, United States64-67—131
Vincent Norrman, Sweden66-67—133
Beau Hossler, United States64-69—133
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden67-66—133
Cameron Champ, United States68-66—134
James Morrison, England66-68—134
Alexander Levy, France63-71—134
Sean Crocker, United States67-68—135
Carl Yuan, China67-68—135
Chesson Hadley, United States66-69—135
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan71-64—135
David Lipsky, United States69-66—135
Matthew NeSmith, United States68-67—135
Kevin Chappell, United States67-68—135
Chez Reavie, United States68-67—135
Zecheng Dou, China71-65—136
Brent Grant, United States65-71—136
William McGirt, United States69-67—136
MJ Daffue, South Africa67-69—136
Martin Laird, Scotland65-71—136
James Hahn, United States66-71—137
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea62-75—137
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany65-72—137
Chad Ramey, United States68-69—137
Trevor Werbylo, United States69-68—137
Marcus Armitage, England67-70—137
Julien Guerrier, France67-70—137
Mark Hubbard, United States69-68—137
JC Ritchie, South Africa70-67—137
Kevin Roy, United States69-68—137
Sam Stevens, United States68-69—137
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden71-66—137
J.J. Spaun, United States67-70—137
Joel Dahmen, United States67-70—137
Jens Dantorp, Sweden68-69—137
Rico Hoey, United States71-66—137
Carson Young, United States65-73—138
Akshay Bhatia, United States69-69—138
Stephan Jaeger, Germany68-70—138
Jason Scrivener, Australia69-69—138
Bastien Amat, France71-67—138
Wesley Bryan, United States66-72—138
Nathan Kimsey, England65-73—138
Peter Kuest, United States68-70—138
Troy Merritt, United States66-72—138
Andy Sullivan, England69-69—138
Martin Trainer, France68-70—138
Chase Hanna, United States70-68—138
Russell Knox, Scotland69-69—138
Robert Streb, United States69-69—138
Johannes Veerman, United States71-68—139
Aaron Cockerill, Canada69-70—139
Michael Gligic, Canada74-65—139
Justin Suh, United States69-70—139
Trevor Cone, United States71-68—139
Tano Goya, Argentina70-69—139
Nick Hardy, United States71-68—139
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden68-71—139
Austin Cook, United States68-72—140
Augusto Nunez, Argentina68-72—140
Edoardo Molinari, Italy71-69—140
Kyle Westmoreland, United States65-75—140
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain70-72—142
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa70-72—142
Charley Hoffman, United States73-70—143

Missed Cut

Henrik Norlander, Sweden67-72—139
Andrew Novak, United States67-72—139
Greyson Sigg, United States75-64—139
Kevin Tway, United States68-71—139
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea70-69—139
Aaron Baddeley, Australia71-69—140
Eddy Lai, United States68-72—140
Brandt Snedeker, United States72-68—140
Wu Ashun, China72-68—140
Max McGreevy, United States72-68—140
Lukas Nemecz, Austria71-69—140
Harry Higgs, United States71-69—140
Scott Jamieson, Scotland67-73—140
Jonas Blixt, Sweden72-69—141
Kelly Kraft, United States72-69—141
Matthieu Pavon, France70-71—141
Kyle Reifers, United States72-69—141
Austin Smotherman, United States69-72—141
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia70-71—141
Adam Long, United States69-72—141
Justin Lower, United States72-69—141
Martin Simonsen, Denmark70-71—141
Freddy Schott, Germany73-69—142
Ryan Palmer, United States69-73—142
Wil Besseling, Netherlands72-70—142
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden72-70—142
Keith Mitchell, United States73-69—142
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France74-68—142
Angel Hidalgo, Spain68-74—142
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden76-66—142
Chris Stroud, United States68-74—142
Taylor Pendrith, Canada69-73—142
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland69-73—142
Peter Malnati, United States72-70—142
John Catlin, United States69-74—143
Grayson Murray, United States71-72—143
Harrison Endycott, Australia69-74—143
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark72-71—143
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark70-73—143
Dale Whitnell, England70-73—143
Adrien Saddier, France73-70—143
Jeong-Weon Ko, France71-73—144
Brandon Matthews, United States71-73—144
Tyson Alexander, United States70-74—144
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia70-74—144
J.J. Henry, United States70-74—144
Matti Schmid, Germany73-71—144
Paul Haley, United States71-74—145
Marcel Schneider, Germany74-71—145
Ricky Barnes, United States72-73—145
Sung Kang, South Korea73-72—145
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan73-72—145
Jesse Mueller, United States72-73—145
Doc Redman, United States74-71—145
Matthias Schwab, Austria70-75—145
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany72-73—145
Scott Piercy, United States71-74—145
Ethan Cairns, United States73-73—146
Scott Harrington, United States70-76—146
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland73-73—146
Cody Gribble, United States77-69—146
Santiago Tarrio, Spain72-74—146
Richy Werenski, United States72-74—146
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay74-72—146
Alexander Knappe, Germany74-72—146
Ryan Moore, United States73-73—146
Harry Hall, England72-74—146
Brice Garnett, United States77-70—147
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark76-71—147
Charles Porter, United States67-80—147
Nick Watney, United States73-74—147
Greg Chalmers, Australia73-74—147
Louis De Jager, South Africa76-71—147
Corey Pereira, United States72-75—147
Ryan Brehm, United States67-80—147
Sam Bennett, United States72-75—147
Sean O'Hair, United States73-74—147
Tommy Gainey, United States74-74—148
Kramer Hickok, United States75-73—148
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands75-73—148
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan73-76—149
Ted Potter Jr., United States72-77—149
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa69-80—149
Daan Huizing, Netherlands74-75—149
Matt Ryan, United States76-74—150
Derek Ernst, United States76-74—150
Clement Sordet, France74-76—150
Brian Stuard, United States72-79—151
Michael Duncan, United States80-72—152
Grant Booth, Australia76-76—152

