Sunday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

Patrick Rodgers, United States (165), $414,20064-67-69-69—269
x-Akshay Bhatia, United States (0), $684,00069-69-63-68—269
Chesson Hadley, United States (53), $123,97566-69-70-65—270
Julien Guerrier, France (0), $224,20067-70-72-61—270
J.J. Spaun, United States (0), $82,37967-70-68-65—270
Rico Hoey, United States (0), $43,20671-66-64-69—270
Cameron Champ, United States (29), $57,95068-66-68-69—271
Martin Laird, Scotland (26), $43,20665-71-68-67—271
Ryan Gerard, United States (0), $155,80064-64-71-72—271
Joel Dahmen, United States (0), $82,37967-70-63-71—271
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (0), $82,37971-64-69-67—271
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (0), $43,20667-66-71-67—271
James Hahn, United States (53), $123,97566-71-68-67—272
Beau Hossler, United States (53), $123,97564-69-68-71—272
Kevin Roy, United States (26), $43,20669-68-67-68—272
Jens Dantorp, Sweden (0), $224,20068-69-70-65—272
Mark Hubbard, United States (0), $82,37969-68-68-67—272
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (0), $82,37968-71-68-65—272
James Morrison, England (0), $31,22366-68-68-70—272
Chad Ramey, United States (29), $57,95068-69-68-68—273
Matthew NeSmith, United States (18), $27,17068-67-72-66—273
Robert Streb, United States (10), $16,15069-69-69-66—273
Sean Crocker, United States (0), $82,37967-68-74-64—273
JC Ritchie, South Africa (0), $82,37970-67-70-66—273
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (53), $123,97570-72-67-65—274
Wesley Bryan, United States (16), $23,75066-72-69-67—274
Martin Trainer, France (16), $23,75068-70-64-72—274
Kevin Chappell, United States (7), $12,73067-68-72-67—274
Marcus Armitage, England (0), $57,95067-70-69-68—274
Johannes Veerman, United States (0), $43,20671-68-66-69—274
Nathan Kimsey, England (0), $31,22365-73-65-71—274
Jason Scrivener, Australia (0), $27,17069-69-68-68—274
Vincent Norrman, Sweden (21), $31,22366-67-73-69—275
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea (18), $27,17062-75-70-68—275
MJ Daffue, South Africa (12), $19,79867-69-71-68—275
Stephan Jaeger, Germany (12), $19,79868-70-70-67—275
David Lipsky, United States (12), $19,79869-66-71-69—275
Justin Suh, United States (12), $19,79869-70-68-68—275
Carl Yuan, China (12), $19,79867-68-72-69—276
Sam Stevens, United States (10), $16,15068-69-71-68—276
Russell Knox, Scotland (6), $10,62769-69-67-71—276
Chez Reavie, United States (4), $8,81668-67-68-73—276
Edoardo Molinari, Italy (0), $16,15071-69-68-68—276
Charley Hoffman, United States (16), $23,75073-70-68-66—277
Carson Young, United States (8), $14,25065-73-71-68—277
William McGirt, United States (7), $12,73069-67-70-71—277
Brent Grant, United States (7), $12,73065-71-73-69—278
Michael Gligic, Canada (5), $9,35674-65-69-70—278
Troy Merritt, United States (5), $9,35666-72-71-69—278
Chase Hanna, United States (0), $8,81670-68-72-68—278
Zecheng Dou, China (10), $16,15071-65-75-68—279
Andy Sullivan, England (0), $10,62769-69-74-67—279
Alexander Levy, France (0), $9,35663-71-73-72—279
Kyle Westmoreland, United States (6), $10,62765-75-68-72—280
Tano Goya, Argentina (4), $8,81670-69-72-69—280
Peter Kuest, United States (0), $8,62668-70-71-71—280
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (0), $8,47471-66-71-72—280
Augusto Nunez, Argentina (5), $9,35668-72-72-69—281
Trevor Werbylo, United States (4), $8,81669-68-75-69—281
Austin Cook, United States (3), $8,47468-72-70-71—281
Nick Hardy, United States (3), $8,32271-68-69-74—282
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (0), $9,35670-72-71-69—282
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (0), $8,47465-72-75-71—283
Bastien Amat, France (0), $071-67-76-69—283
Aaron Cockerill, Canada (0), $8,24669-70-75-70—284
Trevor Cone, United States (2), $8,17071-68-72-76—287

