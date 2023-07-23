Sunday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|Patrick Rodgers, United States (165), $414,200
|64-67-69-69—269
|x-Akshay Bhatia, United States (0), $684,000
|69-69-63-68—269
|Chesson Hadley, United States (53), $123,975
|66-69-70-65—270
|Julien Guerrier, France (0), $224,200
|67-70-72-61—270
|J.J. Spaun, United States (0), $82,379
|67-70-68-65—270
|Rico Hoey, United States (0), $43,206
|71-66-64-69—270
|Cameron Champ, United States (29), $57,950
|68-66-68-69—271
|Martin Laird, Scotland (26), $43,206
|65-71-68-67—271
|Ryan Gerard, United States (0), $155,800
|64-64-71-72—271
|Joel Dahmen, United States (0), $82,379
|67-70-63-71—271
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (0), $82,379
|71-64-69-67—271
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (0), $43,206
|67-66-71-67—271
|James Hahn, United States (53), $123,975
|66-71-68-67—272
|Beau Hossler, United States (53), $123,975
|64-69-68-71—272
|Kevin Roy, United States (26), $43,206
|69-68-67-68—272
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (0), $224,200
|68-69-70-65—272
|Mark Hubbard, United States (0), $82,379
|69-68-68-67—272
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (0), $82,379
|68-71-68-65—272
|James Morrison, England (0), $31,223
|66-68-68-70—272
|Chad Ramey, United States (29), $57,950
|68-69-68-68—273
|Matthew NeSmith, United States (18), $27,170
|68-67-72-66—273
|Robert Streb, United States (10), $16,150
|69-69-69-66—273
|Sean Crocker, United States (0), $82,379
|67-68-74-64—273
|JC Ritchie, South Africa (0), $82,379
|70-67-70-66—273
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (53), $123,975
|70-72-67-65—274
|Wesley Bryan, United States (16), $23,750
|66-72-69-67—274
|Martin Trainer, France (16), $23,750
|68-70-64-72—274
|Kevin Chappell, United States (7), $12,730
|67-68-72-67—274
|Marcus Armitage, England (0), $57,950
|67-70-69-68—274
|Johannes Veerman, United States (0), $43,206
|71-68-66-69—274
|Nathan Kimsey, England (0), $31,223
|65-73-65-71—274
|Jason Scrivener, Australia (0), $27,170
|69-69-68-68—274
|Vincent Norrman, Sweden (21), $31,223
|66-67-73-69—275
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea (18), $27,170
|62-75-70-68—275
|MJ Daffue, South Africa (12), $19,798
|67-69-71-68—275
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany (12), $19,798
|68-70-70-67—275
|David Lipsky, United States (12), $19,798
|69-66-71-69—275
|Justin Suh, United States (12), $19,798
|69-70-68-68—275
|Carl Yuan, China (12), $19,798
|67-68-72-69—276
|Sam Stevens, United States (10), $16,150
|68-69-71-68—276
|Russell Knox, Scotland (6), $10,627
|69-69-67-71—276
|Chez Reavie, United States (4), $8,816
|68-67-68-73—276
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (0), $16,150
|71-69-68-68—276
|Charley Hoffman, United States (16), $23,750
|73-70-68-66—277
|Carson Young, United States (8), $14,250
|65-73-71-68—277
|William McGirt, United States (7), $12,730
|69-67-70-71—277
|Brent Grant, United States (7), $12,730
|65-71-73-69—278
|Michael Gligic, Canada (5), $9,356
|74-65-69-70—278
|Troy Merritt, United States (5), $9,356
|66-72-71-69—278
|Chase Hanna, United States (0), $8,816
|70-68-72-68—278
|Zecheng Dou, China (10), $16,150
|71-65-75-68—279
|Andy Sullivan, England (0), $10,627
|69-69-74-67—279
|Alexander Levy, France (0), $9,356
|63-71-73-72—279
|Kyle Westmoreland, United States (6), $10,627
|65-75-68-72—280
|Tano Goya, Argentina (4), $8,816
|70-69-72-69—280
|Peter Kuest, United States (0), $8,626
|68-70-71-71—280
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (0), $8,474
|71-66-71-72—280
|Augusto Nunez, Argentina (5), $9,356
|68-72-72-69—281
|Trevor Werbylo, United States (4), $8,816
|69-68-75-69—281
|Austin Cook, United States (3), $8,474
|68-72-70-71—281
|Nick Hardy, United States (3), $8,322
|71-68-69-74—282
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (0), $9,356
|70-72-71-69—282
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (0), $8,474
|65-72-75-71—283
|Bastien Amat, France (0), $0
|71-67-76-69—283
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (0), $8,246
|69-70-75-70—284
|Trevor Cone, United States (2), $8,170
|71-68-72-76—287
