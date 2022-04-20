All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York75.583__5-5W-24-33-2
Boston65.545½_6-4W-13-23-3
Toronto65.545½_5-5L-14-22-3
Tampa Bay76.538½_4-6W-24-33-3
Baltimore48.33334-6W-13-31-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago65.545__6-4L-34-22-3
Cleveland65.545__6-4W-22-34-2
Kansas City45.444114-5W-24-40-1
Detroit47.364223-7L-32-62-1
Minnesota47.364224-6L-12-42-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles85.615__7-3W-23-35-2
Seattle65.5451_5-5W-23-13-4
Oakland76.5381_6-4L-12-15-5
Houston66.500½4-6L-21-25-4
Texas28.2002-8L-41-51-3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York93.750__7-3W-34-15-2
Washington67.4626-4W-23-33-4
Atlanta68.429434-6L-13-43-4
Philadelphia58.3853-7W-13-32-5
Miami47.3644-6L-23-31-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis73.700__7-3W-23-14-2
Milwaukee85.615½½7-3W-45-23-3
Chicago66.500224-6L-23-33-3
Pittsburgh57.417335-5L-34-21-5
Cincinnati211.1541-9L-90-22-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles93.750__8-2W-16-13-2
Colorado84.6671_7-3L-16-42-0
San Diego95.6431_6-4W-45-24-3
San Francisco74.636½6-4L-24-23-2
Arizona38.2732-8L-32-41-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

St. Louis 2, Miami 0

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Rogers 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you