AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|4-3
|3-2
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|3-2
|3-3
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|2-3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|4-3
|3-3
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-3
|1-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|4-2
|2-3
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|2-3
|4-2
|Kansas City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|1
|4-5
|W-2
|4-4
|0-1
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|2
|3-7
|L-3
|2-6
|2-1
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|2-4
|2-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|3-3
|5-2
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|3-1
|3-4
|Oakland
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|2-1
|5-5
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|1-2
|5-4
|Texas
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
|3½
|2-8
|L-4
|1-5
|1-3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|4-1
|5-2
|Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|3-4
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-3
|2-5
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|1-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|3-1
|4-2
|Milwaukee
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|5-2
|3-3
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|4-2
|1-5
|Cincinnati
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
|6½
|1-9
|L-9
|0-2
|2-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|6-1
|3-2
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|2-0
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|5-2
|4-3
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|4-2
|3-2
|Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|4½
|2-8
|L-3
|2-4
|1-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Oakland 2, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game
St. Louis 5, Miami 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
St. Louis 2, Miami 0
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Rogers 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
